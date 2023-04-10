Do you think Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the league? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" reacts to former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer's comment on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Who will be the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft?
The end of the 2022-23 NBA regular season and the onset of the play-in tournament can mean only one thing: It's time to talk awards.
With the NBA play-in tournament beginning on Tuesday, it’s a good time for a big-picture look at the playoffs from a betting perspective.
The Rays are off to a historic start already.
Yahoo Sports compiled a big board of the most likely first-round candidates, though there is always a surprise or two come draft night.
Okung is unrecognizable.
The incident on Saturday night nearly prompted the Earthquakes to walk off the pitch, and led to 21 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the second half.
What does this mean — if anything — for the Lamar Jackson impasse?
Jon Rahm claimed his first green jacket, erasing a two-stroke deficit to win the Masters going away.
The third-year player is coming into his own with a 99th percentile matchup difficulty ranking, meaning he spends the most time of any defender guarding the NBA’s most difficult opponents.
The Lakers will enter the playoffs with two new backcourt depth options.
Silas is out after three years in Houston.
Swanson suffered the injury in Saturday's USWNT friendly. U.S. Soccer announced the diagnosis Sunday.
After regaining his title and proceeding to taunt Pereira and his son, Adesanya said the longstanding rivalry is finally "settled."
There were plenty who thought Adesanya should have taken more time, but he proved Saturday he knew what he’s doing.
The former and new UFC middleweight champ had plenty to say.
The Bobcats won their first NCAA championship in any sport.
On Saturday, in the main event of UFC 287 in Miami, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya got his revenge to regain the title belt.
According to his fellow senator, Blumenthal finished the parade before getting medical help.
Police cited "new evidence" as the reason they refiled the charge against Joe Mixon.