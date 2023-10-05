'I think we’re in a great spot': Refocused Holy Cross seeks bounce-back win against Bucknell

Holy Cross players walked off the Polar Park field dejectedly last Saturday night after suffering a 10-point setback to Harvard, but 18 hours later, the Crusaders were in the Luth Athletic Complex, meeting, reviewing film, lifting and putting the loss behind them.

“Like we always say, ‘It doesn’t matter. Get better,’” fifth-year offensive lineman Pat McMurtrie, echoing one of coach Bob Chesney’s favorite mantras, said before Tuesday’s practice at Kuzniewski Field. “It’s a new week. We have to get back to work and get ready for the next opponent.”

The four-time defending Patriot League champion Crusaders (3-2, 1-0) play at Bucknell at 1 p.m. Saturday to begin a critical stretch of PL games.

“We’re going to treat each game like a playoff game,” senior wide receiver Byron Shipman said. “In order to get an automatic (NCAA) bid, we have to win the Patriot League. We’re just going to play as hard as we can.”

Georgetown threw a wrinkle into the PL standings last weekend by beating Fordham, last year’s second-place team. The 28-24 victory was the Hoyas’ first over a ranked opponent since joining the PL in 2001.

“I’ve known Georgetown has been ready to pop,” Chesney said, “with the recruiting and the things they’ve done and the roster they have.

“(In PL play), we will take nothing for granted,” Chesney said, “and expect nothing other than a physical, tough battle from here on in. It’s good, almost, that the result of what happened last week (Georgetown beating Fordham) happened. It allows us to focus back in and get ready to roll.”

Harvard snapped HC’s winning streak against FCS opponents at 19 games. The last few seasons, having to bounce back from a loss has been a rare occurrence for the Crusaders. They obviously did a great job of that earlier this season, pummeling Yale the week after the three-point loss at Boston College.

“I think we’re in a great spot,” senior cornerback Malik Scott said. “Coming off an 11-0 (regular) season, people fail to realize that winning is hard, especially at this level. We’re doing our best, we’re going to win games, and we’re going to get better and keep progressing.”

Holy Cross demolished Bucknell, 57-0, in last year’s game at Polar Park, but Chesney said the 2023 Bison (1-3, 0-1) is a much-improved team.

Behind junior quarterback Ralph Rucker, a transfer from the University of Oklahoma, where he was a walk-on, Bucknell has the Patriot League’s second-ranked passing offense.

“(And) defensively,” McMurtrie said, “they do some unique things that present a challenge.”

The Crusaders started strong in league games with a 47-7 win over Colgate two weeks ago. HC plays another FBS team, Army, Nov. 11.

“All of our goals are still attainable and in front of us,” Chesney said. “When you come up a little short it’s a great learning opportunity and a chance to refocus and get right back to what you do. I love the way we compete every day. We will play other great teams in these next couple of weeks. We will not find ourselves in a situation where we are not getting someone’s best, so we find the mistakes, correct them and move on.”

Rare turnovers plagued Crusaders

Holy Cross turned the ball over three times in the first half of last week’s game against Harvard, but trailed by only a touchdown at halftime, and received the second-half kickoff.

“We thought, ‘What an awesome place to be,’” Chesney said.

HC’s first four possessions of the second half ended: punt, punt, interception, fumble.

“What we did was clearly not ideal,” Chesney said.

The Crusaders had turned the ball over only twice all season before giving it up five times against the Crimson.

Harvard picked off senior quarterback Matthew Sluka three times. Sluka threw four interceptions all of last season.

“(Harvard) took advantage of every opportunity because they have capable players,” Chesney said. “We just have to protect that football and keep doing it at a high level, which had not been an issue until last week.”

Running game looks to rebound

Harvard held HC’s top-10 ranked rushing offense to a season-low 143 yards.

The Crusaders came into the game averaging 261 yards on the ground.

Sluka finished with 83 yards on 20 carries and had a long run of 18 yards in the second half, but the Crimson limited running backs Jordan Fuller and Tyler Purdy to a combined 60 rushing yards.

“Personnel wise, Harvard is very good,” McMurtrie said, “and their defensive line played very well. We had some good runs, and others that weren’t as good as we wanted. Like (offensive line) Coach (Chris Zarkoskie) was telling us, just fix the little things. We had a few plays where the footwork was just a little bit off, or if someone was pulling, it was just a tiny bit out of place. Those little things led to some plays that weren’t as good as we wanted them to be.”

Ayir Asante’s insane 66-yard catch and run for a touchdown from today pic.twitter.com/vBoAFs9rdX — Paul Baeza (@PaulBaeza14) October 1, 2023

Former HC star Ayir Asante adds to highlights

Former Holy Cross receiver Ayir Asante, who is playing his graduate season at the University of Wyoming, had an incredible, 66-yard catch-and-run touchdown in last week’s win over New Mexico.

Asante has seven receptions for 187 yards and a team-high three touchdown catches, and has helped the Cowboys to a 4-1 record.

“What a special player,” Chesney said.

At Holy Cross, Asante was a three-time All-Patriot League second-team honoree. He finished his HC career with 117 receptions for 1,718 yards and 16 TDs.

Asante memorably scored the winning two-point conversion in overtime against Fordham last season on a reverse sweep for the walk-off victory.

Worcester State club celebrates 50 years

Members of Worcester State’s 1973 club football team will gather for a 50-year reunion at the Lancers’ homecoming game Oct. 28 against Western Connecticut at Coughlin Field.

Ralph Bartley, Dave Cawley and the late John Giangregorio were tri-captains of the ’73 team. Bartley and Cawley will serve as honorary captains for the game against Western Connecticut.

“It’s really exciting,” said Bartley, a Worcester resident at St. John’s High graduate. “It was a totally enjoyable experience. A mixture of all Central Mass. guys got together to form that cohesive unit. It was cool.”

Worcester State’s football program elevated to varsity status in 1985.

Bartley is hoping to bring together as many players from the ’73 team as possible for the special day, and those interested in attending can reach Bartley at (508) 868-0527.

Locals shine on the gridiron

Assumption sophomore linebacker Owen Fitzgerald of Auburn made a game-high 12 tackles in the Greyhounds’ win over Pace. He ranks second in the Northeast-10 Conference with 8.8 tackles per game. Assumption senior defensive lineman Joseph MacDougall had his third blocked kick of the season and added four tackles and two pass breakups. … Nichols junior Derrick Revolus had 13 tackles in the Bison’s win over Gallaudet. His third-quarter interception, his fourth of the season, helped put the game away. … Westfield State senior defensive back Max Margeson of Littleton scored the winning touchdown against Mass. Maritime on a wild play in which Margeson tipped a pass that teammate Alex Rodriguez intercepted. On the return, Rodriguez handed off to Margeson, who ran 30 yards to the end zone.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Holy Cross football looks for bounce-back win against Bucknell