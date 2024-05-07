How do we think the Cleveland Cavaliers will do in their 2024 East semis series with the Boston Celtics?

How do we think the Cleveland Cavaliers will do in their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Boston Celtics? One should not take all that much from the two teams’ 3 meetings in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, but the Celtics did win 2 of them and lost another by just 1 point in the game of Dean Wade’s life.

Both teams have key players out hurt, and the Cavs have more of them out injured than Boston does. How do we think this will manifest in wins and losses in the course of this looming second round series?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “The Big Three NBA” podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis, took a close look at how they think the series will go. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire