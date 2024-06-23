I Think Chance Is – Boss Puts Percentage On Deal For Rangers Star

FC Utrecht boss Ron Jans admits that he has not given up hope that a deal can be done with Philippe Clement’s Rangers side to bring striker Sam Lammers back.

Jans steered his Utrecht team into the Eredivisie’s playoffs for a Europa Conference League spot with the help of goals from the Rangers man, who was on loan.

Utrecht are keen to do a deal with the Gers to keep hold of him, but his exploits back in the Eredivisie means there is fierce competition and it will be an expensive operation.

Jans is back preparing Utrecht for the new season and though Lammers is not there, he is not losing hope.

The coach admits though that the chances of bringing Lammers back from Rangers have now dipped to under 50 per cent.

Jans told Dutch broadcaster ESPN.nl: “We have not given up hope that Lammers will return.

“But I think the chance is less than 50 per cent.”

There have been calls from some quarters for Clement to give Lammers a chance in his favoured striker role after the Gers played him as a number 10 and sometimes even deeper.