[Getty Images]

Danish journalist Daniel Nojsen has been speaking on BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast about Ibrahim Osman, who will be joining Brighton in the Summer.

He watched the 19-year-old for FC Nordsjalland at the weekend and said the youngster "was the man of the moment" and made reigning champions FC Copenhagen "look like some Sunday league team".

"He's by far best as a left-winger - that's where he's had most of his games where he's been at his best," Said Nojsen.

"He has amazing speed, amazing dribbling ability and he's very keen to get on the ball. He likes to get into one-on-one situations where he can use his speed and his technical skills.

"In the game against FC Copenhagen he was more like a striker. FC Nordsjalland is a team with so much speed, so much technical play and so much possession so they don't really need that big striker - it's likely that they're all over the field so that suits Osman well.

"One of the things I have noticed is that he's had some trouble during this season because Nordsjalland brought in Andreas Schjelderup (on loan from Benfica) who was by far the best player in the Superliga amongst some others.

"He plays on the left side and that made it a bit difficult (for Osman) in the beginning because he was made to play on the right and he had some troubles with that.

"It took some time for him to adapt - but now he is doing good.

"He has a lot of things to develop still. But the things he is good at, he is really, really good at and I understand why many teams would love to have him on board. I think Brighton will see a very, very special player."

