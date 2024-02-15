Some think Brandon Staley will land in San Francisco as next defensive coordinator

Few believe that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks without having an idea as to the identity of his successor. Some around the league think Shanahan will eventually hire former Rams defensive coordinator and Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

Staley was fired by the Chargers during the 2023 season, after a Thursday night blowout loss to the Raiders. When the Rams lost defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to the Falcons as head coach, Staley was considered but not hired to return to the Rams.

Staley and Shanahan have not previously worked together. They squared off twice in 2020, when Staley ran the Rams' defense. They had one game against each other during Staley's time as coach of the Chargers. The 49ers won all three of the games with Staley as defensive coordinator or head coach.

Staley is known for using multiple alignments aimed at getting the most out of players. He's got the flexibility to use the Seatle/Cover 3 defense, if that's what Shanahan wants and if that's what fits the personnel. Or Shanahan could trust Staley to teach the players different looks and fronts and approaches, dictated by the opponent and not the system.

There's no indication yet that Shanahan will even interview Staley. He's arguably the best available option at this stage of the offseason — unless Shanahan can get the godfather of the Seattle defense, Pete Carroll, is willing to take the job and if Shanahan wants him. Or unless Bill Belichick or Mike Vrabel would want the job.

We'll see how it plays out. For now, however, we're keeping an eye on Staley, because some people in league circles believe it eventually will be him.