What do we think of the Boston Celtics winning the 2024 NBA title?

When asked about how the Boston Celtics‘ run to the 2024 NBA title went from his perspective, veteran Celtics combo guard Jrue Holiday — the only member of Boston’s roster who had won a title before — opened up. “I feel like it was impressive,” said the UCLA alum of Boston’s league-leading 18th banner and all it took to win it.

“I feel like what people expected us to do or doubted us to do, we did,” he added, shining a light on his teammates in what was a very 2023-24 Celtics manner. “So shout out to this team and this organization. We did it together, and that was the only way that we could do it was together.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, convened postgame to react to the historic win. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire