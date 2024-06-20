“I think that benefits me” – 22-year-old previously linked with Barcelona talks up possible summer move

“I think that benefits me” – 22-year-old previously linked with Barcelona talks up possible summer move

Barcelona are in the market for a new left winger this summer, and while their top targets are believed to be Luis Diaz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, there is another option that they could consider: Alex Baena.

Baena has been in Barcelona’s sights previously, although that trail has gone cold in recent months. The player himself could be the one to re-ignite it, following comments he made earlier this week.

Speaking to RAC1 (via MD), Baena expressed his belief that he would fit in very well at Barcelona.

“I like Barcelona’s style of play, and their possession-based game. They are always attacking, and I think that benefits me.”

However, Baena also admitted that he is already playing for his dream club, so he’s not actively looking to join Barcelona or any other team.

“The club of my life is Villarreal.”

Recently, Baena has been strong linked with Aston Villa, although there’s unlikely to be much movement on that front until his involvement at Euro 2024 comes to an end. Barcelona could do worse than making a move for him, especially given that he is expected to cost less than each of their three top targets.

Image via LiveMedia