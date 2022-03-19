Baker Mayfield wants to be traded to the Colts. At this point, it’s unclear whether he’ll get what he wants. There’s a feeling among some in league circles regarding what Mayfield needs. As one league source explained it on Friday, Mayfield “needs to be humbled.”

In the present context, that would come in the form of being traded for a low-round draft pick or eventually being cut by the Browns because they couldn’t find a taker. Or maybe it would mean the Browns having to package a pick with Mayfield, Brock Osweiler style, in order to get someone to take Mayfield’s $18.8 million guaranteed salary from the Cleveland books.

Whatever happens, the word is out that Mayfield has been a handful for the Browns. He clearly hasn’t been good enough to justifying being difficult for the team to deal with.

Think about it this way. Over the past few days, has any current or former Browns player spoken out in defense of Mayfield?

He’s always had an edge. It has served him well at times. But it seems that he may have taken it too far behind the scenes, alienating the organization and prompting the powers-that-be to move on.

Mayfield is good enough to play in the NFL. He’s better than multiple starters elsewhere. I still think he’d be perfect for the Lions.

All that said, he perhaps needs to exit Cleveland with a full helping of humble pie, committing to changing and maturing and addressing the flaws that made Cleveland give up three first-round picks and $230 million guaranteed to get out of their relationship with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Some think Baker Mayfield “needs to be humbled” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk