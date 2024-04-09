'I think it's Arsenal's to lose' - Sutton

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says Arsenal are favourites to win the Premier League thanks to "phenomenal" form in parts of their team.

Arsenal, who lead the Premier League on goal difference, have just seven games left to win their first Premier League title in 20 years.

Sutton believes one of the big reasons for the Gunners' success this season is the centre-back partnership.

"It's phenomenal - Saliba and Gabriel. They've really grown and matured and they don't look like conceding," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

Arsenal face Aston Villa this weekend. While fellow title challenges Liverpool host Crystal Palace and Manchester City play Luton.

