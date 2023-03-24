Do you think Aaron Rodgers was a factor in Mecole Hardman's decision to sign with Jets? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses New York Jets wide receiver Mecole Hardman, and more.
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]
The Jets added one receiver and then traded one away on a busy Wednesday afternoon to move two steps closer towards the final configuration among their pass catchers.
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said he and Nick Saban have a "great relationship" while speaking ahead of a March Madness game.
Ezekiel Elliott could be on his way back to Ohio. And he wants his old number back.
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
The Bears still have a ways to go in free agency. They need to spend $45 million cash, not cap, to meet the 2023 floor.
If Derrick Henry is on the move, could Ryan Poles and the Bears enter the conversation? Here's why he's unlikely to suit up as a Bear.
Now retired, former defensive back Devin McCourty has removed the Stepford Patriot chip and begun speaking truth about his time in New England. In one specific story that he shared in an appearance on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Devin McCourty ostensibly praised Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick. In so doing, however, McCourty shed plenty [more]
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to do a way-too-early top seven teams in the AFC and NFC heading into the 2023 season post-free agency.
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the first round, which will be April 27, 2023, in Kansas City. Here are all the Colts picks.
Last year, Tom Brady’s path to unretirement consisted, temporarily, of buying a minority stake in the Dolphins before eventually becoming the team’s quarterback. This year, the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion has acquired an ownership interest in a team owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis. Via Logan Reever of 8NewsNow.com in Las Vegas, Davis announced [more]
Why did Joe Judge reportedly gain an assistant head coach title while no promotion was announced for linebackers coach Jerod Mayo? Tom E. Curran adds some clarity to the situation.
The MMQB's Albert Breer joins "Early Edition" and breaks down why Patriots fans shouldn't get their hopes up for DeAndre Hopkins coming to New England.
Here's the latest Jets free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...
The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, which means it's officially mock draft season. Here's a roundup of recent first-round pick predictions for the Patriots with the No. 14 overall selection.
Would this finally fix "Thursday Night Football" for the NFL?
After the initial free agency flurry, here's a position-by-position look at the Eagles' offense in 2023. By Dave Zangaro