Things to know from first weekend of bowl games: Buffalo, Kent State, Liberty all win bowls for first time

Hugh Freeze coached Liberty to a win over Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Hugh Freeze’s first season at Liberty was a rousing success.

The former Ole Miss coach’s team beat Georgia Southern 23-16 in the Cure Bowl on Saturday for the program’s first-ever bowl win.

The season that started with Freeze in a dentist’s chair in a press box against Syracuse ended with him getting doused with Gatorade in a soggy Orlando in Liberty’s second season at the top level of college football.

Quarterback Buckshot Calvert was just 16-of-34 passing and threw two picks but threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Five of his passes went to Antonio Gandy-Golden, a wide receiver you’ll see selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

Liberty played the 2019 season as an independent and had to scrounge for opponents. The Flames ended up playing New Mexico State twice and also had games against two FCS opponents. But the seven regular-season wins got Liberty bowl-eligible and into Orlando.

what a journey it’s been for Hugh Freeze this season pic.twitter.com/HuaKxhMJLU — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 21, 2019

Florida Atlantic trounces SMU without Lane Kiffin

Even without head coach Lane Kiffin and several key players unavailable due to suspensions, Florida Atlantic trounced SMU 52-28 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

The game was tied 14-14 late in the first half, but FAU, the Conference USA champion, scored twice in the final minute of the second quarter to take a 28-14 lead at the break.

A 15-yard rushing score by James Charles made it 21-14 with 1:00 to go. And on the first offensive play of the ensuing drive, SMU quarterback Shane Buechele was intercepted by Rashad Smith. FAU scored again on the very next play, this time a Chris Robison touchdown pass to Brandon Robinson, to go up two scores at halftime.

That momentum carried over in a big way in the second half with the Owls opening up a 45-14 lead by the 13:09 mark of the fourth quarter. By the time the dust settled, FAU emerged with a dominant victory to get to 11-3 for the second time in the last three seasons.

On the SMU side, the loss marked a disappointing finish to an otherwise excellent season. The Mustangs started the year 8-0, but wound up losing three of their final five games to finish 10-3. Still, the team reached the 10-win mark for just the third time in program history.

Buffalo, Kent State get first bowl wins on first day

It was a fantastic Friday for the MAC on the first day of bowl season even if Central Michigan couldn’t keep the win streak going.

Buffalo got things started with a 31-9 win over Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl as Jaret Patterson ran 32 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

The victory was the first bowl win in school history for Buffalo in just its fourth bowl appearance overall. The Bulls first went to a bowl game in 2008 in the now-defunct International Bowl and also made trips to the Potato Bowl in 2013 and the Dollar General Bowl a year ago.

The victory means Buffalo (8-5) also has back-to-back seasons with eight or more victories for the first time in school history and an eight-win season for just the fourth time in school history.

Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson scored twice in the Bahamas Bowl. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Kent State followed Buffalo with a 51-41 win over Utah State in the Frisco Bowl. QB Dustin Crum was 21-of-26 passing for 289 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 23 times for 147 yards and a score.

The turnaround Sean Lewis engineered at Kent State in 2019 was nothing short of remarkable. The Golden Flashes entered the season off back-to-back 2-10 campaigns and had Arizona State, Auburn and Wisconsin as three of its four non-conference opponents.

KSU went 7-3 outside of those games and won its final three games to get to the Frisco Bowl after a midseason three-game losing streak sure made it look like a bowl game would be out of reach.

The game was just Kent State’s third bowl appearance despite playing football for 58 seasons. The Flashes first went to the 1972 Tangerine Bowl — that team coached by Don James had guys by the name of Gary Pinkel and Nick Saban on it — and its only other bowl appearance was a loss in the 2012 GoDaddy.com Bowl.

On top of that, the victory gave Kent State just its second winning season since 2001.

Big day for #MACtion as Buffalo and Kent State both win a bowl game for the first time in program history. pic.twitter.com/lK88Bzgxlz — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 21, 2019

San Diego State’s offensive explosion

San Diego State was never going to be mistaken for an offensive juggernaut entering Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl. Especially without leading rusher Juwan Washington.

The Aztecs entered the game averaging 330 yards per game in the regular season and topped just 400 total yards once in 12 games. And because bowl games are unpredictable, SDSU racked up over 500 yards of offense in a 48-11 blowout win over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl.

QB Ryan Agnew was 18-31 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns and an interception while Jordan Byrd ran 17 times for 139 yards and a score. The Aztecs bottled up CMU RB Jonathan Ward (nine carries, 26 yards) and QB Quinten Dormady was 11-of-26 passing for 164 yards and three interceptions.

