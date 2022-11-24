Things we’re thankful for about the 2022 Saints season so far

Happy Thanksgiving Day to everyone celebrating! It’s been an up-and-down year for New Orleans Saints fans, but we still have plenty to be thankful for. Here’s what our staff at Saints Wire are grateful for during the 2022 season so far:

I’m thankful for Juwan Johnson stepping up into such a large role for the team, especially as a scoring threat. He’s done a lot to answer the questions we had about the tight ends group this summer and looks like a good young building-block moving forwards. — John Sigler

I’m thankful that rookie wideout Chris Olave turned out to be exactly who I, and many, thought he would be. It’s always a little unnerving to put so much expectation on a rookie and to buy in on one before he takes the field. But Olave was such an easy choice and he’s done the hard work to make it apparent. — Ross Jackson

I’m thankful for rookie Chris Olave who has been a silver lining this season and has turned out to be the player the Saints and everyone thought he would be. I’m also thankful for the fact that the front office and ownership will always do what it takes to compete, even if they sometimes fall short in that endeavor. There’s always hope. — Kade Kistner

I’m also thankful for the fewer number of prime-time games this year. I know those national features are more fun for fans, but I’ve got a family to tend to and more early-afternoon kickoffs gives me more time with them. I don’t take that opportunity to share a meal with them and unwind for granted. — John Sigler

I’m thankful to the Saints for giving so much access this season. The communications staff goes out of its way to make sure media has what they need to cover their players in a real way. Not just on-field but off-the-field work too. It’s been a blast this year despite the ups and downs of the team’s record. Everything has been consistent and accessible. — Ross Jackson

I’m thankful for the season being weird enough to where as the Saints start to get somewhat healthy again, they still have a pathway to the playoffs. There’s still hope for an interesting second half of the season despite a 4-7 start. — Dylan Sanders

I’m also thankful for all the support staff at the Superdome who make game days possible, work tirelessly to ensure things go smoothly and safely, while also hardly ever getting recognized! — Kade Kistner

I’m thankful for the Saints Twitter community. This team is never boring and having a great community to joke around with during all of antics. Celebrating feels good and laughing through the pain makes the dark days brighter. — Dylan Sanders

I’m thankful for the homecoming of safety Tyrann Mathieu and wide receiver Jarvis Landry. This season has not been what anyone expected, but the light of their stories and returns home still emanates. Mathieu has the teams only two interceptions, Landry just caught his first touchdown for his hometown team. Those guys just help make things mean more and it’s awesome to see. — Ross Jackson

I’m thankful for the veteran leaders of this team that give their all through the tough times and hold the locker room together. The culture they’ve built is a winning one and will hopefully transfer to the younger stars that are emerging this season with some unlucky injuries. — Dylan Sanders

One more thing from me — I’m grateful for all the people who make this possible. That includes my staff writers Ross, Dylan, Maddy, and Kade, and all of my peers in the NFL Wires Network, but also our readers and the avid Saints fans who are always down to talk ball. I wouldn’t be here doing this work without you, and I’m so thankful for your support. — John Sigler

