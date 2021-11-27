Things you might not have known about Michigan football’s win over Ohio State

If you’re a Michigan football fan, Saturday is about the sweetest day that it could possibly be, given the 10-year drought the Wolverines had vs. Ohio State. However, just as all good things must come to an end, so too, must all bad things.

The maize and blue dominated, from running back Hassan Haskins tying a program record with five touchdowns in a single game to Aidan Hutchinson breaking the single-season sack record.

The Michigan football sports information department put together a list of notable facts, stats, and overall things you might not have known about the Wolverines’ 42-27 victory. Check them out below!

Related

Not scared: Michigan football takes down No. 2 Ohio State, advances to B1G Championship game LOOK: Michigan football and Ohio State nearly get into halftime altercation

Facts/tidbits:

The Wolverines are co-Big Ten East Division champions for the second time in program history. U-M will play in its first-ever Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis, Ind., next Saturday (Dec. 4). The game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on Fox.

Michigan earned its first win over the Buckeyes since the 2011 season, snapping an eight-game losing streak. U-M leads the all-time series 59-52-6 after 117 editions of “The Game.”

The victory gives Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh 60 wins at U-M (60-23), becoming the sixth coach in program history to reach that mark. Harbaugh reached the mark in 83 games, in the same territory as Lloyd Carr (77 games) and Fritz Crisler (79 games).

Saturday’s game also was Senior Day for U-M. The Michigan football program recognized the effort of its 31 graduating seniors prior to the game.

U-M scored more points against OSU than any of its opponents this season (42). It was the first time that the Buckeyes have surrendered more than 40 points this year.

Michigan scored first for the 11th time in 12 games this season, with the touchdown coming on a 14-yard jet sweep by A.J. Henning. It was his second rushing touchdown of the season.

Running back Blake Corum had a 55-yard rush to help set up Michigan’s third touchdown of the game. It marked Corum’s longest rush since a 67-yard rush against Washington (Sept. 11).

Running back Hassan Haskins (169 rush yards) went over 100 yards on the ground for the sixth time this season and the third time in the last four weeks. Haskins’ five touchdowns against the Buckeyes brought him to a team-leading 18 on the season.

Haskins is now tied for second in program history for single-season rushing touchdowns with 18, tying Anthony Thomas and Chris Perry.

Haskins’ five rushing touchdowns tied the Michigan single-game record set by Ron Johnson (Wisconsin; Nov. 16, 1968).

With its first possession of the second half, U-M had an 81-yard touchdown drive. That was U-M’s ninth drive of 80-plus yards that ended in a touchdown this season.

The Wolverines totaled 297 yards on the ground, marking the most rushing yards the Ohio State defense has given up all season.

The U-M defense held Ohio State to just 64 yards rushing, marking OSU’s lowest rushing total on the season and just the second time all season under 100 rushing yards.

Aidan Hutchinson’s three-sack performance against the Buckeyes gave him the Michigan single-season record (13.0). His 3.0 sacks match a personal-best total.

Hutchinson is the first player with 3.0 sacks against OSU this year. No team had reached 3.0 sacks against the Buckeyes this season prior to today.

Freshman defensive back Rod Moore set a career high in total tackles with nine. This marks the third straight game Moore has recorded five tackles or more.

List