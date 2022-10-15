Things you might not have known about Michigan football’s win over Penn State

Michigan football drove the field early and often against Penn State, thanks in large part to the run game, which accumulated 412 yards on Saturday. The Wolverine defense stymied the Nittany Lion offense, save for one big play by QB Sean Clifford in the first half.

It was the first top 10 matchup of the year for the maize and blue, and the first ranked matchup, at that, and the Wolverines passed the first test with flying colors.

If you were at the game or watching on TV, there were certainly things that you may have missed. The folks at MGoBlue.com compiled some factoids and things you may not have known about the game, which you can check out below.

Today’s announced attendance of 110,812 marks the 305th consecutive game at Michigan Stadium with a crowd in excess of 100,000.

In-game ceremonies included special recognitions for the 25th anniversary of the 1997 National Championship team, the 25th anniversary of Charles Woodson’s 1997 Heisman Trophy, the 15th anniversary of Coach Lloyd Carr’s 2007 Dodd Trophy, the dedication of the Michigan Stadium tunnel to be renamed the Lloyd Carr Michigan Stadium Tunnel, and the presentation of Aidan Hutchinson’s 2021 Lott Trophy.

Honorary captains for today’s game were two in number. Fred Upton is a longtime serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Michiganders since 1987. A U-M grad (1975), he is finishing his 18th term in congress and will retire upon its completion in 2023. Upton and head coach Jim Harbaugh have worked together through Harbaugh’s involvement with Legal Services Corporation (LSC).

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympic competitor in history, with 28 career medals in swimming while competing for the United States at the Summer Olympic Games. Phelps holds records for Olympic gold medals won (23), medals in individual events (16) and gold medals won at one Olympics (eight), among many individual event records in and out of Olympic competition. From 2004-08, Phelps trained at the University of Michigan while his coach, Bob Bowman, coached the Wolverines. Phelps did not pursue a degree, but did attend classes and served as a volunteer assistant coach while training in Ann Arbor.

Today’s win brings U-M to 7-0. It marks the third 7-0 start under head coach Harbaugh (2016, ’21) and the first time the Wolverines have begun 7-0 in consecutive years since 1973-74.

Michigan is now 16-10 in 26 all-time meetings with Penn State. It’s the second time (2015-16) that U-M has beaten PSU in consecutive meetings in the series under Harbaugh.

Penn State is the third different Big Ten opponent to be beaten by Michigan under Harbaugh while being ranked in the top 10 (2018, Wisconsin; 2021, Ohio State).

Today’s game marked the third matchup between these two programs in which both teams were ranked in the top 10 nationally. U-M is 2-1 in those games all-time. When both teams are ranked, the Wolverines are now 8-5.

U-M has scored points on its opening drive in six of seven games (five touchdowns, one field goal), including three games in a row: at Iowa, at Indiana, and today against Penn State.

Michigan did not punt in today’s game, while forcing three punts from Penn State and three turnovers on downs.

Michigan’s offense had 41:46 minutes of possession while Penn State had the ball for 18:04 minutes. This 23:42 minute time of possession differential is the largest of any game this season for the Wolverines.

Michigan limited Penn State to 83 yards of total offense in the first half. U-M has held five of seven opponents this year under 100 yards in the first half.

Penn State did not convert a first down until 8:05 remaining in the second quarter, which is the longest an opponent has been held without a first down in a game this season. U-M moved the chains 18 times to PSU’s one before the break.

Running back Donovan Edwards (16 carries, 163 yards, 2 touchdowns) set career highs in rushing attempts and yards. Edwards recorded a career-long 67-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead in the third quarter. It was Edwards’ fourth touchdown of the year, equaling his 2021 season total. His previous long of 58 yards occurred against Northern Illinois in 2021.

Running back Blake Corum, who entered the day ranked second nationally in touchdowns (11), continued his streak of seven straight games to begin the season with at least one rushing touchdown. He has 13 rushing touchdowns this season.

Corum extended his streak to four straight games with over 100 rushing yards. Corum’s third-quarter touchdown run (61 yards) was his third career touchdown run of 60-plus yards (67 yards vs. Washington, once vs. Iowa, 2021).

Today marked Corum’s eighth career 100-yard rushing game, and the first for Edwards. It was Corum’s third time being part of a 100-yard rushing duo. Corum achieved this feat twice in 2021 with Hassan Haskins (vs. Washington, Northwestern).

The last game to feature two touchdowns of 50-plus yards for the Wolverines was the 2021 Northern Illinois contest, when Cornelius Johnson (87-yard touchdown reception) and Corum (51-yard rushing touchdown) each scored from a distance.

The last game to feature two different Michigan ball carriers scoring touchdowns of 60-plus yards came Nov. 4, 2017, against Minnesota when Karan Higdon (77 yards) and Chris Evans (60 yards) scored long touchdown runs.

Corum and Edwards combined for 339 rushing yards to break the 300-yard barrier by themselves. It was U-M’s first 300-yard rushing effort of the season. The Wolverines are now 44-1 overall and 33-1 at home when two or more players rush for more than 100 yards.

The Wolverine’s 418 total rushing yards on 55 carries is the first time the offense has rushed for over 400 yards since 2016 (vs. Rutgers, 481 yards).

Having yielded 2 combined sacks and hurries today, the U-M offensive line has permitted opposing pass rushers to sack or hurry a Michigan passer just 14 times across 28 quarters.

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has the offense scoring points on 67.27 percent of drives (27 TDs, 10 FGs on 55 drives entering).

McCarthy completed 17-24 attempts for 145 yards, including 57 yards on the ground on seven carries. It is his sixth game this season with a completion percentage over 70 percent.

Today marks graduate student receiver Ronnie Bell’s 22nd consecutive game with a reception. He reeled in five catches for 39 yards on the day, contributing to a team-leading 35 receptions for 429 yards.

Edge Mike Morris added to his team-leading tackles for loss (TFL) with one tackle for loss, which puts him at eight on the season. Morris also added a break-up and a QB hurry on the day.

Junior defensive back R.J. Moten recorded the first sack of the game for the Wolverines in the third quarter. It is Moten’s first official full sack of his career and he has 1.5 career sacks including an assisted sack against Colorado State in the season opener.

Sophomore defensive back Rod Moore and sophomore linebacker Junior Colson led the Wolverines with five total tackles each.

Graduate student kicker Jake Moody played in his 53rd game with the Wolverines, placing him second all-time in games played (Brad Hawkins, 56).

Moody went 4-4 today, extending his season stats to 13-16. Moody converted three field goals in the first half, the first time since Michigan State in 2021 (Oct. 30). His four field goals made are a season high.