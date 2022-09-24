Things you might not have known about Michigan football’s win over Maryland

It wasn’t pretty, but neither was Michigan football’s Big Ten opener in 2021.

The Wolverines were sluggish, sloppy, and had to hang on for dear life against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, but still managed to win the Week 4 contest, 34-27.

There was a lot of good, particularly former Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy running back Blake Corum having a big day on the ground, rushing for 243 yards and two touchdowns. MGoBlue.com put together a list of stats, notes, and tidbits from the game that you might not have known if you were watching live.

Here are the highlights from the 4-0 Wolverines.

Notes/tidbits:

Today’s announced attendance of 110,225 marks the 304th consecutive game at Michigan Stadium with a crowd in excess of 100,000.

U-M holds a 10-1 all-time series record against Maryland following today’s victory, including a 7-1 mark since the Terps joined the Big Ten in 2014.

The Wolverines are 89-26-2 all-time in Big Ten openers with today’s win, including 51 wins in the last 55 games.

U-M interim president President Mary Sue Coleman and her husband, Ken Coleman, served as honorary captains.

It was Michigan’s 121st homecoming game (excluding alumni exhibition) and the 125th all-time homecoming game played by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Following today’s victory, Michigan has won 11 straight homecoming games and is 94-27 overall.

Maryland’s first-quarter field goal marked the first time an opponent has scored in the first half against Michigan in any game this year.

The opening score came just eight seconds into the game, U-M’s fastest touchdown to begin a game since Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown at Maryland in 2019, a play which took 11 seconds to unfold.

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 18-of-26 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He posted career highs in completions and attempts.

Junior running back Blake Corum rushed for 243 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns. He set a career high in rushing yards in a single game (172 yards, Washington 2021). He extended his touchdown streak to four games this season and has nine touchdowns on the year. Corum now leads the Wolverines all-time with 6.47 career yards per attempt, passing Jon Vaughn (6.29, 1989-90).

Corum is the first U-M running back to rush for over 200 yards since Karan Higdon (Wisconsin, 2017) and has the most rushing yards in a game since Denard Robinson posted 258 yards in 2010 against Notre Dame. He ranks seventh among Michigan’s all-time leaders in single-game rushing yards. Ron Johnson holds the school record with 347 against Wisconsin in 1968.

Senior tight end Luke Schoonmaker recorded his first touchdown of the 2022 season on a 10-yard reception. It was the fourth receiving touchdown of his career. Schoonmaker achieved career highs in receptions and receiving yards, finishing the day with seven catches and 72 yards.

Junior wide receiver Roman Wilson posted his team-leading third touchdown reception on the season, his fourth total touchdown.

Senior cornerback DJ Turner’s interception in the second quarter was the third of his career and second against Maryland.

Junior defensive back R.J. Moten recorded a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter for the Wolverines’ second of the day. It was Moten’s second career interception (Michigan State, 2021).

Sophomore linebacker Junior Colson led the Wolverines with a career-high 13 tackles, including four solo tackles and a quarterback hurry. His previous best was 12 last season against Penn State.

Senior edge rusher Mike Morris recorded a sack in the fourth quarter, for a loss of six yards. It was his second sack of the season.

Freshman edge rusher Derrick Moore recorded his first career sack in the fourth quarter, one of Michigan’s three sacks for the game.

Graduate student kicker Jake Moody converted two of three field goals today and is 6-for-8 on the year. Moody moved to fourth among Michigan’s all-time field-goal leaders with 46 in his career. Only Garret Rivas (64), Remy Hamilton (63), and Mike Gilette (57) have more career field goals.

Moody tied his career long with a 52-yard field goal in the first quarter. He recorded a 52-yard field goal against Washington on Sept. 11, 2021. Moody is one of five kickers in Michigan history with two or more made field goals at 50-plus yards. Hayden Epstein and Quinn Nordin (four each) are the all-time leaders.

