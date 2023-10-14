Things you might not have known about Michigan football’s win over Indiana

Michigan football continued its dominance from the previous week, coming back home to face Indiana after being on the road for two weeks and eviscerating Minnesota and Nebraska. The Hoosiers met a similar fate to those who came before them, despite jumping out to a 7-0 lead.

The 52-7 blowout featured yet another defensive gem, while the offense continued to move the ball with ease — though it took a minute for both to get moving. The game was so out of hand again, that J.J. McCarthy still did not see fourth-quarter action.

While you may have gotten a pretty good idea of how the game went if you watched, listened, or were in The Big House, there are plenty of things you may not have known about the big win — that’s where MGoBlue.com has us covered!

Here are some facts, tidbits, and trivia from the game that you might not have known.

Facts/tidbits:

• Today’s announced attendance of 110,264 marks the 313th consecutive game at Michigan Stadium with a crowd in excess of 100,000.

• Today’s honorary captain was Dr. Earl Lewis, founding director of the University of Michigan Center for Social Solutions as well as a noted social historian, award-winning author, and educational leader. Lewis is the Thomas C. Holt Distinguished University Professor of History, Afroamerican and African Studies, and public policy at U-M.

• U-M was victorious in the 72nd all-time meeting between the Wolverines and Hoosiers, improving to 62-10 all-time with the win. Michigan is 27-0 against IU when the Maize and Blue are ranked as a top-10 team.

• The Wolverines have now won 19 consecutive Big Ten games, matching the longest streak in program history (1990-92). It is tied for the fourth-longest streak in Big Ten history.

• The Maize and Blue are winners of 22 consecutive regular-season games overall, the fourth-longest streak in program history and tied for the eighth-longest in Big Ten history.

• U-M has also won 20 consecutive games at Michigan Stadium dating back to 2021, the program’s longest streak since 1998-2001 under Lloyd Carr (21) and tied for the third-longest in program history.

• Michigan’s scoring output of 52 points today extended their streak of scoring 40 or more points against Big Ten opponents to three. The Wolverines last accomplished this feat in three consecutive Big Ten contests against Maryland, Ohio State, and Iowa in 2021.

• The Wolverines have scored 30-plus points in 10 consecutive games, extending the longest such streak in Michigan Football history.

• U-M has put together at least one high-scoring quarter in consecutive weeks. U-M tied its season-high single-quarter scoring (21 points, set at Minnesota, third quarter) with a 21-point second quarter today against IU.

• Linebacker Joel Metzger , tight end Jalen Hoffman and specialists Adam Samaha and Hudson Hollenbeck made their collegiate debuts today. On the season, 28 players have made their Michigan debuts so far this season, including 15 true freshmen and nine transfer additions.

• In quarterback J.J. McCarthy ‘s 20 career starts, U-M is 19-1. The offense has had 190 drives in which the quarterback starts and ends the drive (excludes kneel-downs). The Wolverines have points on 115 of those drives (85 touchdowns, 30 field goals).

• Completing 14-of-17 attempts for 222 yards and three touchdowns, McCarthy ranks 11th all-time in passing yards with 4,467 career passing yards. He added 27 yards on the ground.

• Quarterback Jack Tuttle led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, recording his first career touchdown pass. McCarthy and Tuttle combined to complete a pass to 11 different receivers in today’s game.

• The Wolverines scored 52 unanswered points (seven touchdown drives and one field goal) after IU struck first to take a 7-0 lead.

• After beginning the game by missing his first two pass attempts, McCarthy connected on the next 11 of 12 pass attempts to lead three consecutive touchdown drives for the Wolverines in the first half.

• On his fourth carry of the game, running back Blake Corum became the 10th player in Michigan history to reach 3,000 career rushing yards with a 12-yard gain. Corum finished the game with 3,038 yards, 34 yards from passing Billy Taylor (3,072 career rushing yards) for ninth all-time on Michigan’s career rushing list.

• With two rushing touchdowns today, Corum (43) passed Mike Hart (41) and Denard Robinson (42) in career rushing touchdowns and now trails only Tyrone Wheatley (47) and Anthony Thomas (55) for the most all-time at Michigan. Corum entered the game as the national leader with 10 rushing touchdowns.

• Running back Donovan Edwards registered his first rushing touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter and his 11th career rushing touchdown. He added 53 scrimmage yards (20 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards.

• With his second-quarter touchdown catch, wide receiver Roman Wilson matched Jehu Chesson(nine, 2015) for the most receiving touchdowns by a Harbaugh-era wide receiver. His nine scores through the first seven games are the most since Mario Manningham (2006).

• Wilson now ranks in the top 10 all-time of Michigan receivers with 17 career touchdown receptions. He surpassed Dick Reifenbug (16, 1944-48) and Adrian Arrington (16, 2004-07).

• Wide receiver Tyler Morris set a career high in receptions (4) and receiving yards (54).

• Wide receiver Semaj Morgan recorded a seven-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, the second touchdown of his freshman season.

• Wide receiver Karmello English caught his first career touchdown pass on a four-yard throw from Tuttle in the fourth quarter.

• Tight end Colston Loveland recorded a career-long 54-yard reception touchdown in the third quarter. Loveland has at least one catch in every game this year. His team-leading 80 receiving yards today are a career high, surpassing his previous best of 75 yards against Rutgers earlier this year.

• The Hoosiers were held to seven points, meaning no team has eclipsed 10 points against U-M this season. Prior to this season, the last time U-M kept each of its first seven opponents at or below 10 points was in 1973.

• On the season, U-M has allowed three passing touchdowns to eight interceptions following one interception and one touchdown allowed today.

• The Wolverines dominate coming out of the locker room at half. Teams have permitted only ten total first downs through seven third quarters played. No team has reached 70 yards of offense and four teams have been held to 15 yards of offense or fewer.

• Indiana produced 141 total offensive yards in the first quarter. In the following three quarters, U-M held the Hoosiers to 38 passing yards and 53 rushing yards, an average of 30.3 offensive yards per quarter.

• Defensive back Rod Moore ‘s first-quarter interception, tipped by defensive back Mike Sainristil , was Moore’s first this year. The Wolverines have intercepted at least one pass in five straight games.

• Linebacker Michael Barrett ‘s third-quarter fumble recovery was his second forced and second recovered for the season. He and Mike Sainristil lead the defense with two turnovers apiece.

• Defensive end Jaylen Harrell forced a fumble in the third quarter, the second of the season and his career. Defensive lineman Mason Graham returned the fumble for 12 yards. Harrell also registered two sacks, his single-game high.

• Defensive back Keon Sabb recorded his second career interception in the fourth quarter, the fourth turnover of the day for the U-M defense. It is the ninth interception by the Wolverine defense this season.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire