Things you might not have known: Michigan football vs. Ohio State preview

There’s a lot riding on Michigan football’s upcoming contest vs. Ohio State, as the two teams could be in the top 5 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking when they face off in Ann Arbor. The winner, regardless, gets to go to Indianapolis the following week for the Big Ten championship game. The loser has to wait for the bowl game, which will likely be a New Year’s Six game.

While the Michigan football sports information department puts out some incredible facts after each game, it also had some interesting things you might not have known heading into The Game. Here is some useful trivia you should know about the Wolverines as they prepare to face the Buckeyes.

The Michigan roster includes seven student-athletes from the state of Ohio: Erick All (Fairfield), Joel Honigford (Sugarcreek), Caden Kolesar (Westlake), Rod Moore, Gabe Newburg (Clayton), Brad Robbins (Westerville), and Joey Velazquez (Columbus).

Through 11 games, Michigan ranks top-25 in total offense (23rd) and scoring offense (15th) and top-10 in total defense (ninth) and scoring defense (seventh). U-M is one of three teams (Georgia, Cincinnati) in the top-15 in scoring offense and scoring defense.

The Wolverine offense is top-30 in seven categories overall: third down percentage (29th), total offense (23rd), scoring offense, rushing offense (15th), red zone offense (10th), sacks allowed (fifth), and tackles for loss allowed (first).

The offensive line anchors the offense and is most responsible for the latter two rankings. The unit has produced a 1,000-yard rusher in Hassan Haskins, in part due to just 15 negative rushing yards on 403 carries all season by non-quarterbacks (six from Haskins). The unit has allowed 24.0 tackles for loss all season (2.18 per game).

Haskins is tied as the No. 4-graded running back in the FBS (min. 50 carries) by Pro Football Focus College (PFFCollege). The service credits him with 80 runs resulting in a first down (No. 2 FBS) and 44 missed tackles forced.

The line continues to protect quarterback Cade McNamara (nine sacks allowed), and McNamara has done his part to avoid pressure. According to PFFCollege, McNamara averages a release time of 2.49 seconds per play, tied-20th fastest among FBS quarterbacks with 100-plus dropbacks, and second-fastest among Big Ten quarterbacks.

McNamara has touchdowns to nine different pass catchers and a 14:2 touchdown to interception ratio on the season including a 9:1 mark over the last four weeks. The Wolverine quarterback is averaging 19.5 completions, 256.8 pass yards, and 2.3 touchdowns per contest in that span.

Michigan has registered 53 plays on offense of 20-plus yards (33 passing, 20 rushing), nearly five per game. The offensive unit has produced 10 touchdowns of 50-plus yards and has scored in 34 of 40 quarters of play.

Running back Blake Corum leads the team in 20-plus yard plays despite missing two games. Corum has 12 such plays with eight rushing and four via kick return, 17.6 percent of the team total (out of 68 including offense and special teams).

Fourteen (14) different Wolverines have found the end zone on offense this season. Haskins (13 rushing) leads the team in touchdowns with Corum (10 rushing, one receiving) second.

The defense lists top-30 in six major categories and top-10 in five: rushing defense (30th), first down defense, third down conversion percentage allowed (10th), pass efficiency defense (ninth), pass defense (eighth), total defense, and scoring defense (seventh).

The defense has three players graded in the top 60 of all FBS defenders by PFF College (min. 100 snaps): Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 (93.1) Brad Hawkins at No. 49 (85.1), and David Ojabo at No. 57 (84.5).

Among players with 100-plus snaps in coverage, DJ Turner is the No. 34-graded coverage player (86.0, fourth in the Big Ten) with Hawkins ranked 50th (83.2). Daxton Hill ranks second in the FBS with seven forced incompletions from the slot and seventh nationally with nine passing stops. As a whole, the secondary is the No. 2-graded unit (92.9) only behind Georgia (94.4).

The edge duo of end Hutchinson and outside linebacker Ojabo are the first pair in U-M history to both reach double-digit sacks (10.0 each) in the same season. They share the combined single-season sack record (20.0) with Mike Hammerstein (9.0) and Mark Messner (11.0) from the 1985 season. Ojabo (five games) and Hutchinson (four games) both have impressive sack streaks this season, though neither is active.

Both Hutchinson and Ojabo are 2.0 sacks shy of matching the single-season sack record at Michigan (12.0) held by David Bowens in the 1996 season. Hutchinson and Ojabo are currently tied for the Big Ten lead in that category and rank tied-10th nationally with 10.0 apiece.

Hutchinson is the No. 4-graded pass rusher (92.2, min. 100 snaps) with a win rate of 25.3 percent. Mazi Smith is the No. 21-graded interior defender in the FBS by PFFCollege (min. 200 snaps). On average, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has a release time of 2.69 seconds (tied-66th FBS, min. 100 dropbacks).

U-M has at least one turnover forced in 10 consecutive games with multiple turnovers in five games. Ten (10) different players have at least one interception or fumble recovery on defense and Daxton Hill (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) is the only player with at least one of each.

Twenty (20) different players have at least one pass breakup (56 total). That is the highest number of individual contributors to the team PBU total in the past 25 years.

After an 11-point weekend, kicker Jake Moody is eighth nationally with 10.0 points per game, the No. 4-highest scoring kicker. With 110 total points on the season, Moody’s 2021 season is tied for the sixth-best single-season scoring campaign all-time and he’ll take the No. 2 spot with 11 more points.

Moody has 22 made field goals this season, three shy of the single-season record set by Remy Hamilton in 1994. He’s also three shy of matching former teammate Quinn Nordin (42) for a top-five all-time rank.

Punter Brad Robbins is up to a 45.9-yard average, which would rank No. 2 all-time for a single season at Michigan. His career average (42.9) is currently second all-time.

Robbins has yielded 36 punt return yards on 36 punt attempts, pinning 16 punts inside the 20 with 17 forced fair catches. He commands the No. 7 net punt coverage unit in the country, with a net average of 43.75 yards.