Things you might not have known about Michigan football’s win over Rutgers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football let up a big opening drive score to Rutgers in Week 4, but that was it. The offense for the Wolverines was efficient and continued to move the ball and score relatively effectively. The maize and blue beat the Scarlet Knights, 31-7.

If you were at the game or were watching on TV, there were likely a lot of things you didn’t know about Michigan football’s win to open Big Ten play. That’s where the folks at MGoBlue.com have you covered.

Here are some facts, stats, and other trivia from the game that you may not have known previously.

Today’s announced attendance of 109,756 marks the 312th consecutive game at Michigan Stadium with a crowd in excess of 100,000.

Honorary captains for today’s game were boxer Alycia Baumgardner, the undisputed champion of the Super-Featherweight division, and Jessica Berman, a U-M alumna, lawyer and commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

The Wolverines have won 19 straight games at home dating back to 2021. It is the longest home winning streak under head coach Jim Harbaugh and the program’s best since a 21-game winning streak from 1998-2001 under coach Lloyd Carr.

With the beginning of Big Ten play, U-M resumed its conference winning streak and extended it to 16 straight games, matching the program’s longest since a 16-game stretch from 1996-98 under Carr.

On the sideline for the first time this season, Harbaugh earned his 75th victory at the helm of the Michigan program. After passing Fritz Crisler last season for fourth all-time in program wins, Harbaugh joins Fielding Yost (165 wins), Bo Schembechler (194) and Carr (122) as the only four coaches to reach 75 victories at U-M.

Today’s game marks the 100th of Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan. Carr reached the 75-career-win mark in 98 games (1995-2003), Schembechler in 88 games (1969-76) and Yost in 83 games (1901-09).

U-M improved to 9-1 in the all-time series against Rutgers with nine consecutive wins in the series, dating back to 2015.

Sophomore defensive lineman Kenneth Grant made his first collegiate start as part of the interior defensive line today. Graduate student defensive back German Green made his season debut.

After facing a deficit for the first time this season (7-0 at 14:00 Q1), U-M scored 31 unanswered points. The Scarlet Knights had allowed just 30 combined points in three games prior to today’s game.

Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 15-of-21 attempts for 214 yards and a touchdown, his 10th career game over 200 passing yards. He added 51 rushing yards on seven carries.

McCarthy entered the top 10 all-time in passing touchdowns at Michigan with his performance today, reaching 35 for his career (tied with Tom Brady, 10th).

McCarthy’s 17 starts have included 170 drives for the U-M offense in which McCarthy starts and finishes the possession (excluding kneel-downs). The Wolverines have scored 100 times on those drives with 71 touchdowns and 28 field goals (points on 58.8 percent of drives; touchdowns on 41.8 percent).

Freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan scored on an 18-yard reception in the second quarter for his first collegiate touchdown. Morgan (two receptions, 26 receiving yards) posted a career high in receptions.

Sophomore tight end Colston Loveland was Michigan’s leader in receiving yards, recording five catches for 75 receiving yards. It was his career highs in both categories.

Senior running back Blake Corum gained 97 yards on 21 attempts, averaging 4.7 yards per carry in the game. Corum’s 2,843 career rushing yards ranks 11th all-time, 57 yards away from entering the top 10.

With two rushing touchdowns today and eight this season, Corum is up to 39 for his career, tied for fifth all-time at Michigan with Chris Perry (2000-03). Corum entered the game tied for second nationally with six touchdowns.

Junior running back Donovan Edwards’ two receptions brought him to 49 in his career, ranking 10th all-time. With 41 receiving yards, Edwards moved to sixth all-time for receiving yards among running backs, passing Gerald White (524, 1984-86).

Senior running back Kalel Mullings entered the game in the fourth quarter and rushed for a career-high 40 yards on six carries.

Rutgers converted three first downs in the fourth quarter after seven across the first three. On the season, U-M has allowed 47 total first downs (22 in fourth quarters, 25 through first three, cumulative).

Graduate student defensive back Mike Sainristil registered his second interception this season, third of his career, for a 71-yard touchdown return. The last Wolverine to return an interception for a touchdown prior to Sainristil was linebacker Michael Barrett, also against Rutgers on November 5, 2022.

Sainristil’s third-quarter interception was the first time a Rutgers passer had been picked off this season.

Junior linebacker Junior Colson led the team with six total tackles. He also leads the team with 22 total tackles this season.

After Rutgers went 75 yards on its first possession, the Scarlet Knights totaled just 182 yards of offense and did not score in their ensuing seven drives.