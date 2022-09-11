Things you might not have known about Michigan football’s win over Hawaii

Michigan football established its dominance early in its 56-10 win over Hawaii, so much so that it completely took its foot off the gas in the second half.

In quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first career start, the offense was electric, even despite an hour-long rain delay which also thwarted the usual pomp-and-circumstance (like touching the banner and the marching band’s intro). Still, the sophomore quarterback came out slinging the ball, in an almost-perfect game.

While you may have watched the game, there are a lot of facts and tidbits you may not know from the game.

MGoBlue’s sports information department compiled some factoids from the Week 2 contest. Here are some stats, facts, players who debuted, and other things you may not have been previously aware of.

Facts/tidbits:

Following multiple lightning delays, the Wolverines and Rainbow Warriors kicked off at 9:01 p.m. local time. That is the latest kickoff time for a game in Michigan Stadium history, surpassing the 2017 contest against Minnesota that kicked at 8:31 p.m.

Michigan is now 4-0 all-time in matchups with Hawai’i, and 2-0 under head coach Jim Harbaugh (2016). U-M also improved to 18-0 in non-conference home games under Harbaugh.

With tonight’s win, the Wolverines have compiled a 10-2 record in night games at Michigan Stadium.

U-M scored 42 first-half points, its most since scoring 43 points in the first half against Rutgers (Oct. 8, 2016).

Twelve Wolverines made their Michigan debuts during tonight’s game: kicker/punter Rhett Andersen, defensive back Nico Andrighetto, tight end Noah Howes, offensive lineman Connor Jones, tight end Marlin Klein, defensive back Joshua Luther, linebacker Jerome Nichols, wide receiver Zach Peterson, linebacker Deuce Spurlock, long snapper Greg Tarr, wide receiver Jake Thaw, quarterback Davis Warren.

The following players recorded their first career tackles: on defense, Will Johnson, Deuce Spurlock, and on special teams, Joe Taylor.

On his first career snap, wide receiver Jake Thaw returned a punt 20 yards, negated by a penalty.

12 different players caught at least one pass, including the first career reception for Tyler Morris.

The last time U-M had five different ball carriers score a touchdown was Oct. 8, 2016, against Rutgers (Higdon, Hill, Isaac, Peppers, Henderson). Tonight, Blake Corum, CJ Stokes, Isaiah Gash, Donovan Edwards, and Roman Wilson found pay dirt; for Gash, it was his first career score.

In his first career start, quarterback J.J. McCarthy went 11-of-12 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns (91.7 percent). Only Tate Forcier (12-for-12, Sept. 25, 2010 vs. Bowling Green) and Devin Gardner (13-for-14, Aug. 30, 2014) have registered higher single-game completion percentages with at least 10 passing attempts.

J.J. McCarthy connected on touchdown passes of 13, 17, and 42 yards. McCarthy is up to eight career passing touchdowns passing, and 11 overall.

The offense posted 410 total yards in the first half. The last U-M team to record 400 yards in the first half was the 2012 squad, which registered 425 yards in the first half against Massachusetts. The 410 first-half yards rank as the fifth-most in program history.

U-M scored 21 points in the first quarter for the first time since Oct. 24, 2020, at Minnesota. In adding another 21 points in the second quarter, U-M took a 42-0 lead to the locker room, its largest since leading 43-0 at halftime against Rutgers (Oct. 8, 2016).

Wide receiver Roman Wilson’s 42-yard touchdown catch in the first half was the sixth of his career. It was the shortest of Wilson’s last three touchdown catches (61 yards vs. Colorado State, 75 yards vs. Iowa).

Wilson added a 21-yard rushing score in the first quarter, his first career touchdown on the ground. Blake Corum (vs. Western Michigan, Sept. 4, 2021) was the last Wolverine to score on the ground and through the air.

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell’s 13-yard touchdown was his first score since a 76-yard touchdown in last year’s season opener against Western Michigan (Sept. 4, 2021).

Edge Mike Morris recorded the first solo sack of his career in the first half. Morris had earned a share of a sack last season against Wisconsin.

Michigan was one of six B1G Football teams to score 50-plus points in Week 2, the first time that has occurred in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).

Story continues

List

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Hawaii

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire