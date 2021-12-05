Things you might not have known about Michigan football’s Big Ten Championship Game win

Michigan football has finally done it, winning the Big Ten Championship after a 16-year drought. The Wolverines put a hurting on the Iowa Hawkeyes, winning 42-3, in an emphatic performance across all three phases of the game.

The folks over at MGoBlue.com put together some things — facts, stats, and tidbits — that you might not have known about Michigan’s big win over Iowa to secure the 2021 Big Ten Championship.

List

What Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said about Michigan football after the Big Ten Championship Game

Facts/tidbits:

The Wolverines captured the first Big Ten Championship Game victory in program history, marking the program’s league-leading 43rd Big Ten title and the program’s first under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

U-M has achieved its first 12-win season since 1997 and the third in program history (1905). The Wolverines have won 10 games or more four times under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The program captured its first conference title since 2004.

With the win, U-M has improved to 43-15-4 in 62 contests against their Big Ten foe, Iowa. U-M has won 14 of the last 22 matchups. This was the 13th meeting between the two programs with both teams ranked in the A.P. Poll. U-M is up to 7-5-1 in those contests.

The Wolverines improve to 4-0 this season in night games.

Four of Michigan’s six touchdown drives were at least 75 yards in length (75, 80, 82, 81 yards).

Running back Blake Corum’s 67-yard touchdown to open the scoring matched his career-long 67-yard run against Washington (week two). It was the fifth-longest play in Big Ten Championship history.

Running back Donovan Edwards’ 75-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson (three) was the third-longest pass play in Big Ten Championship game history and U-M’s 12th touchdown of 50-plus yards on offense.

Edwards has touchdowns rushing, receiving, and passing this season. Previously, the last Wolverine to score in all three ways in a single season was Vincent Smith, who did it all against Minnesota in 2011.

Aidan Hutchinson added to his single-season program sack record with one in the second quarter, giving him 14.0 on the season.

Running back Hassan Haskins’ third-quarter touchdown tied Ron Johnson’s 1968 single-season record 19 rushing touchdowns. He then set the single-season record with his 20th rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Safety Caden Kolesar registered his first-career interception.

Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson blocked his second punt of the season in the fourth quarter.

Safety Brad Hawkins played in his 55th career game, adding to his all-time University of Michigan record for most games played during a career.

Punter Brad Robbins recorded a 64-yard punt, one yard shy of matching his single-season long.

Tight end Carter Selzer caught his first career reception in the fourth quarter.

List