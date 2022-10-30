Things you might not have known about Michigan football’s win over Michigan State

What was an emphatic win, thanks to resounding defensive play by Michigan football, was overshadowed by an incident that happened in the postgame.

While that was unfortunate (and unacceptable), the Wolverines beat rival Michigan State, 29-7, on the field, bringing the Paul Bunyan Trophy back home to Ann Arbor.

If you were at the game or watching on TV, there were certainly things that you may have missed. The folks at MGoBlue.com compiled some facts and things you may not have known about the game, which you can check out below.

Related

Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel address MSU players assaulting Michigan players after game Michigan State players jump Michigan football player after game

Facts/tidbits

Today’s game marked the 600th in the history of Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are 450-133-17 all-time in the Big House.

In 115 meetings between the Wolverines and Spartans, U-M improved to 72-38-5 all-time including a 39-29-2 mark since the two teams began playing for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in 1953. This marked the 70th playing of the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Michigan has begun the season with an 8-0 mark for the second time under head coach Jim Harbaugh (2016). It’s the third time since 1997 that U-M has started the season with an 8-0 record (2006, ’16).

Today’s game marked the 70th night game in school history. Michigan has compiled a 42-28 overall record in night games.

Today’s announced attendance of 111,083 marks the 306th consecutive game at Michigan Stadium with a crowd in excess of 100,000.

Running back Blake Corum rushed for over 100 yards (177 yards) in tonight’s game, marking his fifth straight 100-plus yard game. Corum now has nine career 100-yard rushing games and has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season for the first time in his career.

Corum recorded his first receiving touchdown of the season on a two-yard reception for Michigan’s first touchdown of the game. Corum added a touchdown on the ground, extending his rushing touchdown streak to eight games. He has 15 total touchdowns on the season and entered the game tied for the FBS lead in total touchdowns.

Story continues

The offensive line held the Spartans without a sack in the game. This marks the second time this season that an opposing defense has not registered a sack against Michigan (Indiana, Oct. 18)

Graduate student wide receiver Ronnie Bell extended his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 21. Bell caught four balls for 53 yards on the day.

Sophomore linebacker Junior Colson and senior defensive end Mike Morris shared the first tackle for loss in the game and forced Michigan State to go three and out on its opening drive. This is the sixth time that the Wolverine defense has forced the opponent to punt on the opening drive.

Junior defensive back Makari Paige set a new career-high with six total tackles, including three solo tackles.

Junior Colson led the team with 10 total tackles, including 1 TFL. This marks the third time Colson has registered over 10 total tackles in a game this season.

Sophomore cornerback Rod Moore recorded his third career interception at the end of the fourth quarter. It was his second interception of the season.

The Spartans were limited to 2-of-11 on third down and 1-of-4 on fourth down attempts.

U-M forced the Spartans into three consecutive three-and-outs to begin the second half and allowed just three MSU first downs in the entire second half.

The Spartans finished the game with 37 rushing yards on 23 attempts. MSU is U-M’s third opponent in the last four weeks to be held under 50 rushing yards.

With 17 points today, Jake Moody passed Remy Hamilton (280 points) to enter the top-five single-season scorers in Michigan history with 282 points.

Moody converted 5-of-5 field goals on the day, including a career-long 54-yarder. Moody’s 17 total points are two points shy of his single-game record (19). Moody’s five made field goals are also one shy of his single-game record of six.

List

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Penn State

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire