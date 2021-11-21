Things you might not have known from Michigan football’s win over Maryland

Michigan took it to Maryland over and over and over again on Saturday, as the away crowd had more of a home flavor. The 24-3 halftime lead ballooned to a 59-18 drubbing, with the Wolverines flexing even as the Terps kept pushing and finding ways to drive the field.

Certainly, if you watched the game, you don’t know the whole story, however.

The folks over at MGoBlue.com put together a list of factoids and stats from the game that flesh it out a little bit more. Here are some things you need to know about the big (by score) maize and blue victory.

Notes/tidbits

In the 10th all-time meeting between these two programs, U-M improved to 9-1 and 4-0 at Maryland Stadium. Since Maryland joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014, U-M is 6-1 with six consecutive wins.

It was U-M’s second time scoring 59 points on Maryland (2016: 59 points). The only Big Ten game that has seen U-M score more points was a 78-0 win over Rutgers that same season.

U-M limited the Terrapins to 3-14 on third down.

The Wolverines were 6-of-6 in the red zone (five touchdowns, one field goal).

Running back Hassan Haskins reached the 1,000-yard mark for the season with his fourth carry of the game. Haskins is the 22nd ball carrier in program history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a single season and marks the 34th occasion overall.

Haskins scored twice on the ground, giving him a year-long total of 13.

Quarterback Cade McNamara has thrown multiple touchdowns in four straight games (9:1 TD:INT in that span).

With his 77-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Edwards, McNamara has hit four different pass-catchers for touchdown receptions of 70-plus yards this season (Andrel Anthony, Cornelius Johnson, Ronnie Bell),

For the third week in a row, a U-M tight end found the end zone. The game’s first score was a two-yard pass from McNamara to Luke Schoonmaker.

Wide receiver Mike Sainristil’s second-quarter touchdown catch was the fifth of his career and the second of the 2021 season. It was Sainristil’s first career touchdown from quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Running back Donovan Edwards set a new career-high in touches (13), aided by a career day in the receiving game, ending with 10 receptions for 170 yards. Edwards is the second Wolverine with an eight-catch game this year (Erick All, 10 catches at Michigan State).

Edwards’ 77-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter marked the (second) longest play from scrimmage by any Wolverine this season. He finished the game with the highest single-game receiving total of any U-M player so far this season (170 yards)

U-M has forced at least one turnover defensively in nine consecutive games, with multiple turnovers in five games. Defensive back DJ Turner intercepted his second career pass in the third quarter of today’s game.

Kicker Jake Moody eclipsed 100 points on the season with his seven PATs and one field goal. Moody has converted on 17 of his last 18 field goal attempts.

With touchdowns on offense, defense and in the return game, U-M scored in all three phases for the first time since Oct. 10, 2015, against Northwestern. Today’s touchdowns are U-M’s first of the season on special teams and defense.

A.J. Henning took a reverse lateral from Michael Barrett on a late-third quarter kickoff return following Maryland’s first touchdown. Henning took the ball 80 yards up the Michigan sideline for U-M’s first kickoff return touchdown this season and the first since Giles Jackson (at Rutgers) in 2020.

Quarterbacks Dan Villari and Alan Bowman saw relief action in the fourth quarter, resulting in the first career reception for wide receiver Will Rolapp.

