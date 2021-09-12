Things you may not have known about Michigan football’s win over Washington

• Michigan improved to 8-5 all-time in the series against Washington and 4-1 at home.

• U-M is now 19-5 in non-conference games under head coach Jim Harbaugh .

• The Wolverines are now 8-2 all-time in night games at Michigan Stadium.

• This marks the second time ever that U-M has worn all-blue uniforms (blue jerseys, blue pants), the other being a 2014 matchup at home with Penn State. U-M is now 2-0 in such games.

• The following players earned their first career starts: wide receiver Roman Wilson and defensive end Mike Morris .

• U-M is 28-1 under Jim Harbaugh when at least one player records 100 yards rushing. Blake Corum achieved the 100-yard rushing mark in the first half, with 107 yards on 11 carries, and finished with 171 yards on 21 carries for the game, while Hassan Haskins rushed 27 times for 155 yards.

• Corum’s performance marks the most rushing yards in a single game since Haskins had 149 yards against Notre Dame (Oct. 26, 2019). In the Harbaugh era, there have only been two rushing performances with higher totals: Karan Higdon (200 yds vs. Indiana, Oct. 14, 2017; vs. Minnesota, Nov. 4, 2017) and Chris Evans (191 yds vs. Minnesota, Nov. 4, 2017).

• Corum set career highs in rushing attempts (21), rushing yards (171) and rushing touchdowns (3). He also ran for a career-long 67-yard rushing touchdown in the first half, surpassing his previous best rush of 30 yards, which occurred last week against Western Michigan (Sept. 4, 2021).

• Corum’s 67-yard rushing touchdown marks back-to-back weeks with rushing touchdowns of 60-plus yards for the Wolverines, as A.J. Henning recorded a 74-yard rushing touchdown against Western Michigan a week prior (Sept. 4, 2021).

• Corum has reached 100-plus rushing yards and recorded multiple touchdowns in consecutive games to start the season. Corum now has 282 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.

• Corum and Haskins both compiled 150-plus rushing yard performances — the first Wolverine duo to do so since Karan Higdon and Chris Evans vs. Minnesota (Nov. 4, 2017). This marks only the third time in Michigan history a duo has rushed for 150-plus yards in a game.

• The Wolverines defense shut out the Huskies in the first half. This is the first time the Wolverines have shut out a Power Five opponent in the first half since Rutgers on Sept. 28, 2019.

• Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins recorded his first career tackle and finished the night with five total tackles. Jenkins also registered his first career tackle for loss.

• Seven different players recorded at least a share of a tackle for loss.

• Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson recorded 2.5 sacks on the night — his career high for sacks in a game — marking his second consecutive game with a sack to open the 2021 season. Hutchinson now has eight sacks for his career.

• Hutchinson has amassed eight tackles to start the season, with 43.75 percent being tackles for loss (3.5 tackles for loss).

• Safety Brad Hawkins forced a fumble in the second quarter, the first forced fumble of his career. The ball was recovered by linebacker David Ojabo for his first career recovery.

• Kicker Jake Moody connected on a career-long 52-yard field goal in the first half, surpassing his previous long of 48 yards against Florida (Dec. 28, 2018). The last 50+ yard field goal from a Wolverine was Quinn Nordin’s 57-yard field goal against Alabama (Jan. 1, 2020).

• Moody’s 52-yard field goal is among the longest in Michigan history, as there have only been five longer: 57 yards (twice), 56 yards (twice) and 53 yards.