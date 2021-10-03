Things you may not have known about Michigan football’s win over Wisconsin

Michigan football finally did something on Saturday that it hadn’t done in 20 years: gone on the road in Madison and came away with a win.

OK, most people knew that given how much that factoid had been parroted all week long, but there are many other things about the Wolverines’ 38-17 win over Wisconsin that maybe you weren’t so aware of.

Thankfully, the good folks over at the Michigan sports information department put together a list of things you might not have known about the maize and blue’s drubbing of the Badgers. Here are some facts and tidbits from the game that you certainly should be aware of.

Facts/tidbits

• Today’s victory marks Michigan’s first in Madison since the 2001 season, snapping a five-game streak of games played at Wisconsin. Overall, U-M won its first game in the last three matchups.

• It is also U-M’s first 5-0 start to the season since 2016 (started 9-0).

• The Wolverine offense entered the game with 21 plays of 20-plus yards, 11 of them rushing — today they added three more plays of 20-plus yards (all passing).

• Cade McNamara connected with Cornelius Johnson on a 34-yard touchdown pass in the first half. The pair followed up with a fourth-quarter touchdown for 13 yards. The catches were Johnson’s sixth and seventh career receiving touchdowns and McNamara’s fourth and fifth touchdown passes so far this season.

• For the second week in a row, wide receiver Roman Wilson matched his career-high with a 38-yard catch.

• The offensive line allowed no sacks and just one tackle for loss. The unit entered the game ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten in both areas.

• Quarterback J.J. McCarthy ‘s third-quarter rushing touchdown marked the first of his career.

• The U-M defense forced four consecutive three-and-outs from the UW offense to start the game.

• The Badgers were limited to one-of-seven on third downs in the first half, and 3.2 sack-adjusted yards per carry.

Story continues

• David Ojabo recorded his second career sack on a third-down play in the second quarter. Ojabo’s sack led to a Wisconsin punt. Ojabo followed up with his second career forced fumble to start the fourth quarter and finished with 2.5 sacks on the day.

• Daxton Hill ‘s third-quarter interception gave the Wolverines three turnovers for the afternoon.

• Defensive lineman Mazi Smith batted down a third-down screen pass on the Badgers’ first possession, marking the 14th different Wolverine with at least one pass defended this season.

• Punter Brad Robbins three punts inside Wisconsin’s 20-yard line. He has 15 attempts and 12 return yards allowed on the season.

• The special teams units also delivered a turnover when Joey Velazquez recovered a fumbled punt. That marked Velazquez’s first career fumble recovery.

List