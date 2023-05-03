Things to love and question about Packers’ 2023 draft

The Green Bay Packers picked 13 players in the 2023 draft, including four in the top 100 and nine total picks on Day 3.

The draft class has been generally well-regarded overall. The process of creating the class looks strong, especially early.

Let’s break down the class further. Here are some things to love and some things to question from the Packers’ 2023 draft:

Love: Investment at pass-catcher

The Packers had only nine receivers and tight ends on the roster entering the draft, so Brian Gutekunst selected three receivers and two tight ends, including three pass-catchers between picks No. 42 and No. 78 on Day 2. The Packers are going to be incredibly young at both positions in 2023, potentially complicating the first-year evaluation of Jordan Love, but there’s now a lot to like about the talent base and the potential for growth together. Jayden Reed should be the new slot, while Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft — two of the top players in a great tight end class — should play a lot of snaps immediately as rookies. Dontayvion Wicks and Grant DuBose are the prototypical Packers perimeter receivers. Another big investment at pass-catcher was required after losing Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan (and possibly Marcedes Lewis) this offseason. The Packers will go into training camp with nine total draft picks from 2022 or 2023 at receiver and tight end, and while 2023 could get bumpy, the future in the passing game suddenly looks bright.

Question: Clifford and Carlson

The Packers attempted to fill needs at backup quarterback and kicker by taking Sean Clifford at No. 149 overall and Anders Carlson at No. 207. Should anyone really care about a team using two of nine Day 3 picks on these positions? The Packers liked Clifford more than most and were worried about losing him after a run on quarterbacks, and Rich Bisaccia’s confidence in Carlson helped convince Gutekunst to take a chance on him, but it’s possible both players would have gone undrafted without the Packers picking them. Of course, we can’t know that. It will be interesting to see if these were prudent moves or wasted picks.

Love: Second-round trade back

Michigan State’s Jayden Reed

After taking Luke Musgrave with the pick acquired from the Jets at No. 42, the Packers traded back twice from No. 45 and then took Jayden Reed at No. 50. The final outcome was turning the 45th overall pick into Reed, receiver Dontayvion Wicks and defensive lineman Karl Brooks. This looks like good process; the Packers clearly had several players they liked on the board at No. 45 and were comfortable moving down. It’s possible Reed was the target all along. The difference in five picks was two extra players, and Wicks and Brooks both have a chance to stick and contribute.

Question: Second-round trade back

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s touch on the flip side of the trade backs. The process looks good, and there’s a lot to like about the players acquired as a result, but any evaluation of the trades also has to include the players taken between No. 45 and No. 49. The Lions traded up to take Brian Branch at No. 45, the Patriots took Keion White at No. 46, the Commanders took Quan Martin at No. 47, the Buccaneers traded up to take Cody Mauch at No. 48 and the Steelers took Keeanu Benton at No. 49. The Packers met with White, Martin and Mauch before the draft, and Branch and Benton both fit big needs. Allowing the Lions to move up means facing Branch twice a year. This will be a fascinating part of the draft to evaluate a few years down the road.

Love: Line of scrimmage investment

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91)

Football games are won at the line of scrimmage, and the Packers used premium draft capital to get better up front on both sides of the ball. Lukas Van Ness is a powerful, athletic edge rusher with inside pass-rushing potential, Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft are do-it-all tight ends who can play inline, and Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks provide interior disruption potential and depth for the defensive line. The Packers didn’t take an offensive linemen, but returning everyone from last season and having 13 total players under contract at the position group allowed flexibility.

Question: Another first-round pick on defense

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91)

Lukas Van Ness became the seventh first-round pick on defense in just six drafts run by Brian Gutekunst. Incredibly, the Packers are going to go into 2023 with multiple first-round picks at every level of the defense, including two defensive linemen, two edge rushers and two cornerbacks. It’s fair to wonder if giving all these premium ingredients to a defensive coordinator like Joe Barry is a fool’s arrand. In two seasons, Barry has done little to suggest he’s elevating the players at his disposal on defense. The personnel might not be perfect, but it’s so much better in Green Bay than most other NFL cities, and the results just haven’t followed. No more excuses. Time for return on investment.

Love: Early impact

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers got immediate impact from Quay Walker, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Zach Tom, Kingsley Enagbare and a few others from the 2022 draft class. This year’s class will have a similar opportunity. Van Ness will play snaps right away, especially as Rashan Gary returns from injury. Tight end is a tough position, but the Packers don’t have options better than Musgrave and Kraft. Reed could easily be the starting slot. Wooden and Brooks should be rotational players behind Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt and TJ Slaton immediately. Carlson could be the Week 1 kicker. Anthony Johnson Jr. could be the Week 1 starter at safety. It shouldn’t take long to see most of this draft class in action. For a team in transition, the Packers will get (and will absolutely need) early impact from the rookie class.

