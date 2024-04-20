'Things are looking up for us' - Everitt

Sean Everitt believes Edinburgh are hitting form at the right time of the season, after they totted up a bonus-point victory over Scarlets the Hive Stadium.

Trailing at half-time, the capital club scored five unanswered tries as they ran away with the match and strengthened their URC play-off push.

"We played some great rugby out there, and there was some good individual performances," Everitt told BBC Sport Scotland.

"Wes Goosen - our man of the match - playing at fullback was a threat in counter attack. I thought our kicking game was good. We managed to win a few back.

"Jamie Ritchie was outstanding in the air, on the ground, in defence, and in the carry. Probably one of his better games that he's had for the club. Things are looking up for us at an important part of the season."

It didn't look that way at half-time. The hosts trailed 15-7 to their visitors - who haven't won outside of Wales since January 2023.

"The second half was pleasing because it was everything we spoke about during the week," Everitt added. "We chatted about our discipline and that improved tremendously. We only gave away two penalties in the first half and I think it was three in the second so that does help.

"When we managed to get into the 22 in the second half we managed to score and the boys were patient with ball in hand. When we get the small things right we can win games comfortably.

"We talk about being resilient and sticking to our planning, and putting together performances. Once again, it's not an 80 minute performance. We seem to be talking about that a lot now, but that's just the fact of the matter."

"Our destiny is in our own hands and we need to make sure that we keep on winning and put in these performances week in and week out from now on."