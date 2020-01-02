Some things I learned this year while covering the Rose Bowl

Dwight Jaynes

PASADENA – The 15 things I learned while at the Rose Bowl this year, not necessarily in order of importance:

  • Whoever wins the battle at the line of scrimmage doesn't always win a football game. Take Wisconsin, for instance. The Badgers dominated Oregon in every statistical department, including holding Oregon to 204 total yards, yet lost to the Ducks. Three fumbles, an interception, a missed field goal and nine penalties – and they lost by a single point. That had to be painful.

  • Shake Shack has better burgers than In-N-Out. Really.

  • Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst looks nothing like a classic Big Ten football coach. His nickname of "Coach Dad" is quite appropriate. And he seems like a great guy.

  • LA Live is cool. And to think Portland passed up an opportunity to do a similar development in the Rose Quarter.

  • The Rose Bowl experience is as good as it gets for players, coaches, media and fans. First-class treatment, almost always great weather and an iconic venue.

  • A lot of people are still holding onto that gothic, all-black fashion statement in LA.

  • The team that has lost the Pac-12 championship game is 0-9 in bowl games. Wow.

  • Police escorts on media buses to games should be mandatory.

  • Pre-game flyovers should be mandatory, especially from Stealth bombers.

  • It's a little bit unsettling to see a couple of trucks full of FBI and police people in camo, carrying heavy-duty assault weapons, entering a stadium four hours prior to a game.

  • Mario Cristobal is taller than you'd think.

  • After all these years, the Goodyear Blimp is still cool.

  • The Ducks' "green" uniforms are very close to being black uniforms. Which is probably the idea.

  • So nice to see a couple of young men from the state of Oregon run away with the offensive and defensive honors in the Rose bowl. It's a tribute to their families and all the great high-school coaching in the state.

  • When you play a Big Ten team in the Rose Bowl, there's a very good chance that team is going to bring more fans to the game than you will. At least that's what history tells me.

