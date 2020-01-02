Some things I learned this year while covering the Rose Bowl

PASADENA – The 15 things I learned while at the Rose Bowl this year, not necessarily in order of importance:

Whoever wins the battle at the line of scrimmage doesn't always win a football game. Take Wisconsin, for instance. The Badgers dominated Oregon in every statistical department, including holding Oregon to 204 total yards, yet lost to the Ducks. Three fumbles, an interception, a missed field goal and nine penalties – and they lost by a single point. That had to be painful.

Shake Shack has better burgers than In-N-Out. Really.

Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst looks nothing like a classic Big Ten football coach. His nickname of "Coach Dad" is quite appropriate. And he seems like a great guy.

LA Live is cool. And to think Portland passed up an opportunity to do a similar development in the Rose Quarter.

The Rose Bowl experience is as good as it gets for players, coaches, media and fans. First-class treatment, almost always great weather and an iconic venue.

A lot of people are still holding onto that gothic, all-black fashion statement in LA.

The team that has lost the Pac-12 championship game is 0-9 in bowl games. Wow.

Police escorts on media buses to games should be mandatory.

Pre-game flyovers should be mandatory, especially from Stealth bombers.

It's a little bit unsettling to see a couple of trucks full of FBI and police people in camo, carrying heavy-duty assault weapons, entering a stadium four hours prior to a game.

Mario Cristobal is taller than you'd think.

After all these years, the Goodyear Blimp is still cool.

The Ducks' "green" uniforms are very close to being black uniforms. Which is probably the idea.

So nice to see a couple of young men from the state of Oregon run away with the offensive and defensive honors in the Rose bowl. It's a tribute to their families and all the great high-school coaching in the state.