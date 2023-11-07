Things we learned following Ohio State basketball’s season opening win

Ohio State men’s basketball kicked off its season with a win over visiting Oakland, 79-73.

The Buckeyes struggled for much of the contest, as the Golden Grizzlies just wouldn’t go away. Ohio State was not able to create enough separation to feel comfortable, with Oakland fighting for the full 40 minutes.

It’s a small sample size for this seasons version of the basketball Buckeyes, but there were still things that we learned about this team in their first official game of the season. Find out below what was learned about the 2023-24 Ohio State men’s basketball team following a much closer than expected win over Oakland.

The starting five featured three new players

It was pretty obvious that Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bruce Thornton were going to be starters, but Holtmann had Felix Okpara over Zed Key, while two transfers in Evan Mahaffey and Jamison Battle rounded out the first five. Last year it was a struggle to find the right combination, and we will monitor how long this group will be sent out to start games.

It was not a good first half

The Buckeyes started out slow and kept up with that idea throughout much of the first half. They didn’t grab a lead until a Thornton three with 2:05 left in the half against an Oakland team that isn’t very good. Ohio State gave the lead right back just a minute later and ended the half down 35-34. It was a mixture of bad play, average shooting, and allowing way too many good looks from beyond the arc.

Three point shooting isn’t good

Expanding on the Buckeyes shooting woes, it was a group effort 3-of-15 in the first half from beyond the arc is not good for a high school team, let alone this club. It got a better in the second half, as the shots went down, going 4-of-10 which was significantly better. On the night, the Buckeyes shot just 28% from deep. It was nice to see the free throw shooting improved, and the Buckeyes overall shooting wasn’t terrible either, at 80% on the night on 30 attempts.

The new additions were a mixed bag

Scotty Middleton was fantastic in his first game with the Buckeyes. He came off the bench, scored 13 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Devin Royal played but you wouldn’t have known it, registering two rebounds and a block without taking a shot. Dale Bonner was bad, missing all 4 of his shots, three of them from beyond the arc. Transfer starter Mahaffey didn’t take a shot and has two turnovers and three fouls. Battle played well, with 9 points and 7 rebounds, but I’d like to see more aggressive play from him.

The Roddy Gayle Jr. breakout is happening

Felix Okpara with the SOLID dunk for @ohiostatehoops, courtesy of the feed from Roddy Gayle Jr.! pic.twitter.com/tVJqVE9Goi — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 7, 2023

Gayle Jr., really finished last season strong in the Big Ten Tournament, scoring 15 against Michigan State and then 20 against Purdue. He picked up where he left off, scoring 17 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists. Thornton was named as the preseason breakout player at Big Ten media days, but it’s looking like his classmate might give him a run for this money to win the award.

It’s not like the point guard didn’t play well, scoring 17 points, but went just 3-of-11 from the field. Much of Thornton’s scoring came from the line where he made all eight of this free throws. If both of them continue to improve, it would be a very good development for this team.

It might be a long season

Starting off the season 1️⃣ – 0️⃣. The Buckeyes are back in action Friday Night at 7 PM ET to take on No. 15 Texas A&M in @TheSchott ‼️#team125 | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/7RVtgMmPvx — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) November 7, 2023

I might have to eat my own words pretty quickly with this team. In my season preview, the prediction of 20+ wins and a return to the NCAA Tournament seemed like it was within reach, but after this performance today, it might be time to temper expectations. When the Bucks fought back, Oakland seemingly had an answer every time.

They eventually broke through, but it wasn’t until a little more than eight minutes left in the game. The Buckeyes couldn’t put the Golden Grizzlies away either with things staying close until the final buzzer. Not the best effort from Ohio State tonight.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire