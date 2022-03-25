Things we learned from the Bills’ first wave of free agency

The Buffalo Bills were movers and shakers during the first wave of the NFL’s 2022 free agency period.

Signings will continue throughout the comings weeks, but now let’s notch down some things we learned from the start of free agency:

Maybe don't take the Bills at face value...

Brandon Beane, general manager of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

We’re not here to call anyone a liar or anything like that, we’re just saying, take a grain of salt sometimes. Technically, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane did say the Bills might not be the biggest spenders in free agency at the recent combine… only to go and do the opposite with the addition of pass rusher Von Miller, among others.

They will come back

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Players can come and go, but clearly we learned that some who leave the Bills will still hold the team in good regard after departing. There are outliers–some such as offensive linemen Quinton Spain had different ideas. Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson, who both return to the Bills after leaving prior to the 2020 season, show some feel otherwise. Both just re-signed with the team.

This tampering window thing can be weird...

J.D. McKissic #41 of the Washington Football Team. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

That was… a turn of events.

Running back JD McKissic agreed to a deal with the Bills, only to then turn around and sign that same contract with his former team, the Washington Commanders. The Bills were not happy about it and they learned first hand this “tampering window,” where players can talk to new teams while not fully signing on the dotted line just yet, can backfire.

Interestingly, it happened a couple of times in the NFL this offseason, the Bills were not alone. This might be worth keeping in mind moving forward. Maybe the league will do something to prevent that in the future?

(Most) cracks have been sealed

General manager Brandon Beane of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Story continues

Beane stuck to his usual philosophy during this window.

Typically the GM says he wants to fill as many holes as he can on the roster so when he gets to the draft, he doesn’t have to pick players for “need.” Buffalo lost cornerback Levi Wallace to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Other losses were filled a bit more.

But the Bills do have Dane Jackson at corner and he’s a player the team likes. All things considered, the Bills did do a good job to put themselves in this position once again.

New facilities having an impact

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen,left, talks with general manager Brandon Beane (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

New signees have made comments about liking the fans and organization. Those kind of always come up– but one interesting note was the consistent message of liking the team’s facilities in Orchard Park.

As COVID kept the Bills out of Rochester for training camp, the team really ramped up their efforts to improve their facilities in Buffalo. Evidently it had a nice impact on players.

Tight end addition OJ Howard commented that he feels it will help him stay on the field.

“I did the research on it before I came and signed here,” Howard said. “I looked at the YouTube videos and I saw the facility and it amazed me because the first thing that jumped out was like a college. An Alabama or–you don’t usually see this from NFL organizations.”

Team wasn't happy with average D-line

Von Miller holds up a Buffalo Bills . (AP Photo/Mark Ludwiczak)

The Bills had 41 sacks last season. It was good for the 11th most in the NFL, about average. The same can be said about the team’s run defense. Buffalo clearly was not OK with that.

The Bills made numerous defensive line additions. Along with the prior mentioned Miller, Lawson and Phillips, there’s also Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones now in the fold. That might mean the end of the line for Jerry Hughes and some others in Buffalo, but the point is, that’s almost wholesale changes the team wanted along the defensive front.

A destination

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

With all these added pieces, there was another clear theme: They all really seemed to want to play in Buffalo. The talent across the Bills’ roster was touted. Miller made sure to note quarterback Josh Allen and his desire to be on his team, but also mentioned was the No. 1 defense in the NFL last season, which was in Buffalo.

Void years are now a thing for the Bills

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Beane started to use void years quite a bit this offseason. With many of his signings, such as Settle and Jones, Beane added these extra years to the contract. Essentially when a player adds one of those, all it does is stretch out the cap hit to another year. Evidently the GM likes the idea of that.

1

1