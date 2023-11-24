Things To Learn: Stanford's offense may succeed early, but Notre Dame's offense will succeed constantly

Stanford’s offense may flummox Notre Dame momentarily on Saturday, but the Cardinal defense will be so overmatched, the No. 18 Irish (8-3) should be able to afford a first-half learning curve on the road.

To rip through the defensive worries quickly, take Marcus Freeman’s description of defensive coordinator Al Golden.

“I walked into coach Golden’s offense on Sunday, and it was like a mad scientist with stuff all over the board,” Freeman said Monday. “... They’re going to have a lot for you to prepare for, but at the same point, you still want your guys to have the ability to play fast.”

Golden has been coaching for 30 years. Two years ago he was preparing to face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. He has seen most anything an offense can throw at you, but Stanford’s usage of two quarterbacks may be new to him.

It is not a usual two-quarterback rotation. The Cardinal (3-8) occasionally plays Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson together. The former leads the way (11 touchdowns, 7.0 yards per pass attempt, competing 58.7 percent of his passes), but the latter leads Stanford in rushing attempts, more than double the Cardinal’s primary running back, E.J. Smith (the E.J. standing for Emmitt Jr.).

Stanford head coach Troy Taylor prefers a confusing offense based on the run, but the diminished and diminishing roster he inherited from David Shaw cannot support that want, so the Cardinal ranks No. 35 in rush rate over expected , meaning it throws the ball 3.2 percent more often than game state would usually dictate.

“I have a ton of respect for coach Taylor,” Golden said Monday evening. “Especially on offense, the challenges it presents, the personnel grouping, the formationing, the shifts, the motions. ..

“We had a good start to the week today, but we gotta study the film, wake up tomorrow and do it all over again.”

The Irish defense has given up 7.25 points per second half in its eight wins this season, a number that plummets to 2.6 in the five games against offenses ranked in the triple digits by the latest SP+ numbers (or worse, assuming FCS-level Tennessee State fits that description). Despite its trickiness, its wild looks and Taylor’s overall acumen, Stanford’s offense ranks No. 100.

Golden’s defense sometimes makes an early mistake or two, giving up 24 combined points to those five paltry offenses in those first halves. But it then locks down as he makes adjustments and the veteran defense finds its footing.

Notre Dame’s offense will have plenty of success early to lessen any stress should the Cardinal find a chance to exploit any such mistakes. Discussing the ways in which Stanford’s defense will be vulnerable on Saturday (7 ET on the Pac-12 Network) would take thousands of words.

I solved it.

It took 14 months, but I figured out how to explain Notre Dame's loss to Stanford last year.

And it sheds a helluva lotta light on this weekend.https://t.co/Tb8e1i8gG5 — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) November 23, 2023

The Cardinal ranks No. 111 in the country in tackles for loss per game, No. 112 in interceptions, No. 133 — last — in forced fumbles. Combine all that, and Stanford sits No. 133 in the country — again, last — in defensive havoc created .

So there should be little worry of variance and flukes costing the Irish offense.

Stanford allows opponents success on more than half their rush attempts and nearly half (46.7 percent) of their dropbacks, creating the worst defense in the country in terms of success rate.

So there should be little worry of the Irish offense failing to put together methodical drives.

The Cardinal gives up 4.82 points per opposing scoring opportunity, the second-worst in the country.

To say it again: No one gets thrown on as much as Stanford, and not because anyone is scared of the Cardinal rush defense.

This is arguably the worst passing defense in the country. Giving up success on 48.7 percent of dropbacks is incomprehensible.

Have a Saturday, Sam Hartman. https://t.co/WuRnyD1fSu — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) November 24, 2023

So there should be little worry of the Irish offense failing where it matters most.

If Sam Hartman and Audric Estimé want to end their Notre Dame careers with gluttonous stat lines to end a week known for feasting, they will have that chance.

And in a long-term sense, that kind of success will help the Irish future. Sophomore right guard Billy Schrauth will be making his second career start. Classmate Ashton Craig may do so, as well, at center; fifth-year center Zeke Correll was still in concussion protocols as of Monday, his status unclear as we head into the weekend. Sophomore tight end Eli Raridon joined Schrauth and Craig as a first-time starter last week.

Their reps in two blowouts may seem trivial, but they will create a more solid base for future Notre Dame considerations than not getting any reps at all would.

And yes, even if Stanford’s unique offense gives Golden an early headache, the mad scientist should keep the Cardinal off the scoreboard for much of the second half, thus creating a second blowout in a row.