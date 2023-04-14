Things to know for the Ohio State spring game Saturday

If you are going through some Ohio State football withdrawal, there’s some good news. The annual LiFEsports Spring game is on Saturday, so it’s a chance to get back in the ‘Shoe and see the Buckeyes popping pads and performing some athletic feats some of us can only dream of doing.

If you’re going to the game, or even if you’re watching it from the comfortable confines of your home, we’ve got some details and information to share with you in bullet format thanks to a release from the Ohio State Department of Athletics.

So, let’s get into it, and remember, we’ll have plenty of analysis and opinion during and after the game so be sure to check back.

Tickets

Tickets are available at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix. General admission prices are $7. Service charges may apply

Parking and Arrival Information

Parking for the spring game is free. Fans are encouraged to plan ahead, arrive early, and be patient as there is some road construction around the stadium. Specifically, Cannon Drive is closed between 12th Avenue and John H. Herrick Drive, the Herrick and Cannon intersection is closed as is the John Herrick Bridge. Access that NW end lot from Cannon Drive by way of Woody Hayes Drive.

Broadcast Information

The game will be televised live on the Big Ten Network with Chris Vosters, Joshua Perry and Brooke Fletcher on the call. The statewide Ohio State Sports Radio Network will also broadcast the game with Skip Mosic producing and Paul Keels and Jim Lachey describing the action. Kickoff is at 12:05 p.m. ET.

Game Format

It will be the Ohio State offense vs. the Ohio State defense … Scarlet vs. Gray. The first three quarters will be 12-15 minutes in length with play clock stoppage in effect. The fourth quarter will be a 10-minute victory lap with a running clock. Halftime will be 10 minutes.

Scoring

Offense is traditional scoring. Defense scores via takeaway TD (6 points), takeaway (3 points), 3-and-out (3 points), quarterback sack (2 points) and forced punt (1 point).

