Things to know if you’re going to the Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Memorial Tournament has arrived with fans set to flock to Muirfield Village Golf Club to witness some of the best names in professional golf. This year’s PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, defending Memorial winner Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are among those in the tournament field.

Here’s what fans should expect when competition begins on Thursday.

Changes to the 16th hole

After less than a third of golfers hit the green off the tee of the 16th hole in last year’s Memorial, founder Jack Nicklaus decided to make some changes to one of the toughest holes on the course.

“It’s been talked about a lot, and it’s one of the hardest par 3s we play all year,” Hovland said.

Nicklaus embracing changes for 49th Memorial Tournament

The front right bunker has been removed, and the tee box is now 30 yards to the right as you play the hole, allowing golfers to access the right half of the green without going over water. But the tee box is still 215 yards from the middle of the green, which will present a challenge to the field.

“The back positions will be just as difficult as they ever were,” Nicklaus said.

Folds of Honor Friday

The Memorial will pay special tribute to military service members and first responders with a new initiative called “Folds of Honor Friday.” It will allow everyone from fans and golfers to tournament staff and volunteers to engage on-site through a shared connection and recognize the commitment and sacrifice of those guarding our freedoms and protecting our communities.

73 golfers that will play at the 2024 Memorial Tournament

The Patriot Parachute Team will execute a flag jump on the 18th hole as the “Star Spangled Banner” is performed after second-round play. Ribbons with pins will be provided to spectators. All will be encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

Folds of Honor will also award 13 from central Ohio with academic scholarships on behalf of the tournament.

Drone show to light up night sky on Friday

Forget fireworks. On Friday at Fore!Fest, fans will be treated to a 15-minute custom drone lights show that will fill the sky images 300 feet tall and 500 feet wide. The choreographed show will show implement themes of the Memorial, golf and the city of Dublin.

The drones will take to the skies about 9:45 p.m. after Josh Melton’s performance at Fore!Fest. Ideal viewing locations include The Dublin Link Bridge, Riverside Crossing Park, Bridge Park and Historic Dublin east of the Dublin branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Fans should face west for an unobstructed view.

Parking for the drone show will be available at the five free parking garages at Bridge Park, the library, the Shoppes at River Ridge and Wendy’s Corporate surface lots.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.