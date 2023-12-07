Things to know ahead of Cocoa High's 2S state championship football against Bradford

Can the Tigers go back-to-back?

Cocoa High faces Bradford in the Class 2S high school football state championship game on Friday at Bragg Memorial Stadium on the Campus of Florida A&M University at 8 p.m.

If Cocoa wins on Friday, the program will add a sixth state championship to its list of accomplishments. The Tigers previous championships came in 2008, '09, '10, '16, and '22.

Here's a few things to know ahead of the game:

How Cocoa reached the state championship game

After winning last year's state championship game over Florida High, 38-31, in overtime, the Tigers went into the 2023 season as one of the top teams in the state.

Ahead of the state championship game, Cocoa has a record of 13-1 and entered the playoffs with the highest power rating in the state.

In the first round of the playoffs Cocoa defeated Eustis, 54-7, and followed that up with a 35-0 win over Dunnellon. The Tigers claimed their 17th consecutive regional final after defeating South Sumter, 34-14. In the state semifinals, the team won over Booker, 41-3.

They've won their four playoff games by a total score of 164-24.

Cocoa stat leaders

Heading into the state championship game, quarterback Brady Hart has 261 completions with 3,517 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Over half of Hart's touchdown passes have gone to receiver Jayvan Boggs, who has 23 touchdowns and 1,445 yards on 86 receptions. C.J. Bragg also has 67 receptions on 960 yards and six touchdowns.

The running back duo of Latrison Lane and Malachi Coney has been essential for the Tigers all year. Lane has 148 carries for 1,035 yard and 13 touchdowns. Coney adds 83 carries for 543 yards and eight touchdowns.

Cocoa's defense has been dominant against every team it has faced on the way to the state championship game after only allowing 24 points the entire way.

Samadrae Hawkins leads the way this season with 139 total tackles. His teammate Daiveon Parham has 124 tackles. Davarrius Robertson has a team high 27 tackles for loss.

Javion Hilson has delivered 26 tackles for loss, 90 total tackles, 14 sacks, and three caused fumbles this season. Davi'yon Hawkins-Ingram adds 10 sacks, one interception, two caused fumbles. Duran Guilford leads the team in interceptions with three.

Who is Cocoa playing?

The Tigers will square off against Bradford, which made its way to the Class 2S state championship game by defeating Atlantic (42-0), Eastside (28-7), Baker County (43-0) and Pensacola Catholic in overtime (22-21).

The two teams played last year in the state semifinal when Cocoa won, 31-21.

This season Braford has a record of 14-0. Dae'jon Shanks has thrown for 1,206 yards and 16 touchdowns. Shanks has also scored a team-high 14 rushing touchdowns. Chason Clark is the leading tackler with 107 total tackles and Torin Brazell has 15 sacks for the Tornadoes.

Bradford last won state championships in 1965 and 1966.

How to watch

Fans planning to travel to the game can purchase tickets online for $17. Tickets bought the day of the game will cost $20.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa vs. Bradford in the 2S state championship game; things to know