Things to know ahead of Bears-Ravens Week 11 matchup

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, where Chicago’s looking to snap a four-game losing streak coming out of their bye week.

Baltimore has been inconsistent this season, so this game is definitely a winnable one. But the Bears are going to need a strong performance from all phases in order to pull off a potential upset.

Here’s everything to know about the Bears-Ravens’ Week 11 matchup:

Game information

When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at Noon CST

Where : Soldier Field; Chicago, IL

Referee: Shawn Smith

TV: CBS

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free)

Last meeting: 27-24 OT Bears (10/15/2017)

Interestingly enough, the last time the Bears faced the Ravens, it was with another rookie quarterback under center in Mitchell Trubisky, who has able to lead Chicago to a 27-24 overtime win in Baltimore.

The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the second half, and the Ravens forced overtime. In Trubisky’s first road start, Chicago leaned heavily on the run, where running back Jordan Howard racked up 167 rushing yards. Trubisky completed 8-of-16 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Running back Tarik Cohen also had a touchdown pass to tight end Zach Miller in the first half.

But when the Bears needed Trubisky to make a big-time throw, he stepped up in overtime delivering a 18-yard strike to receiver Kendall Wright on third-and-11 to later set up Connor Barth for the 40-yard game-winning field goal.

We’ll see if Justin Fields can pull off a similar feat — this time at home — against a better Ravens squad.

Last week

Bears: BYE

Ravens: Lost 22-10 at Dolphins

Chicago is coming off a bye week after losing fourth straight games, including back-to-back outings that they should’ve been able to win. Meanwhile, Baltimore is coming off a brutal loss to the Dolphins, which marked the worst offensive performance of the Lamar Jackson era, as they totaled just 10 points.

Ravens QB: Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is one of the most dynamic young quarterbacks in the NFL, where he has the ability to absolutely wreck defenses with his mobility and deliver some nice deep balls. While Jackson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a non-COVID-related illness — the fourth time that’s happened this season — he should be good to go for Sunday, which means the Bears defense is going to face a tough task. Luckily, the Dolphins laid out the blueprint for containing Jackson and this Ravens offense.

Ravens players to watch

…aside from Jackson.

WR Marquise Brown: Brown is a deep threat the Bears secondary is going to have to contend with, even as he’s coming off a down game. Brown is on track for 1,300 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, and he’s someone who can burn a defense deep, which has been a concern for the Bears this season.

WR Rashod Bateman: Bateman suffered a groin injury before the start of the season that required surgery, where he missed the first five games of the season. But four games into his rookie season, Bateman has already made an impression and is quickly becoming one of Jackson’s favorite targets.

TE Mark Andrews: While Brown and Bateman are some impressive young wideouts, Jackson’s favorite target remains Andrews, who’s PFF’s highest-graded tight end in the NFL. Andrews ranks second in receiving yards and receptions, fourth in targets and third in touchdowns and 20-plus yard plays among tight ends.

OLB Justin Houston: Fields is one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the NFL this season, and the Bears will have to contend with Houston and Baltimore’s pass rush. Last week against the Dolphins, Houston recorded his 100th career sack, becoming just the fourth active player to achieve the feat. While Houston is in the later part of his career, he’s still producing for the Ravens.

Team ranks

Team ranks, via Team Rankings

CHI BAL Points per game 16.7 (29th) 25.7 (12th) Points allowed per game 24.9 (23rd) 24.1 (22nd) Turnover differential -4 (T-25th) -5 (T-28th) Passing yards per game 144.1 (32nd) 260.0 (10th) Rushing yards per game 136.6 (5th) 154.1 (1st) Passing yards allowed per game 226.1 (10th) 283.3 (32nd) Rushing yards allowed per game 122.8 (23rd) 88.2 (4th) Sacks allowed 33 (32nd) 28 (27th) Sacks against 25 (T-7th) 19 (T-24th)

Injuries to know

While the Bears are coming off a bye, there are still a number of players who are banged up heading into this game. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack has missed the last two games with a foot injury he suffered back in Week 3 while safety Eddie Jackson has been nursing a hamstring injury suffered in Week 8. Wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) suffered injuries in Week 9.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a non-COVID-related injury, but he should be good to go for Sunday. Two of his top weapons Marquise Brown (thigh) and Rashod Bateman (undisclosed) missed Thursday’s practice.

Storyline to watch: How will Justin Fields follow up his impressive Week 9 outing?

While no one believes the Bears are contenders this year, especially sitting at 3-6 in Week 11, there’s still plenty at play for this season. Namely rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who’s continued development remains the most important thing this season. Fields is coming off the best game of his young career, where he stepped up in a big moment on the road in prime time. Now, all eyes will be on Fields and the Bears offense to see if they can build on that fourth-quarter performance against the Steelers. And there are certainly opportunities to be had against an inconsistent Ravens defense.

