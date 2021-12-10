Things to know ahead of Bears-Packers Week 14 matchup

The Chicago Bears (4-8) will battle the Green Bay Packers (9-3) on Sunday night, where Chicago will be looking to avoid being swept by Green Bay for the third straight season.

The last time these teams met back in Week 6, the Bears lost 24-14, but they had a chance to win the game. This time around, it’s going to be more challenging at Lambeau under the lights with some key players sidelined.

Here’s everything to know about the Bears-Packers’ Week 14 matchup:

Game information

When: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7:20 p.m. CT

Where : Lambeau Field; Green Bay, WI

Referee: Ron Torbert

TV: NBC

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free)

Last meeting: 24-14 Packers (10/17/2021)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears and Packers played back in Week 6 at Soldier Field, where Green Bay bested Chicago 24-14, which marked marked the first of five straight losses, sending their season spiraling.

The Bears saw a valiant early effort from their defense and another disappointing outing from their offense. Perhaps the most frustrating part was how the Packers didn’t appear to play their best — and they still won. Chicago’s offense only mustered 14 points, which was never going to be enough to beat the Packers, and Aaron Rodgers eventually did what he does best and reminded everyone that he owns the Bears.

Last week

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Bears: Lost 33-22 vs. Cardinals

Packers: BYE

Chicago is coming off a brutal loss to the Cardinals, where they turned the ball over four times, to lose their sixth game in the last seven. The Bears will get a well-rested Packers team coming off a bye week with Aaron Rodgers ready to remind everyone he still owns the Bears.

Packers QB: Aaron Rodgers

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is the reason this rivalry is as one-sided as it’s been over the last decade. Rodgers is 21-4 — plus a playoff win — against the Bears and has thrown for 6,208 yards and 57 touchdowns in those games — the best numbers against any opponent. While the Rodgers era appears to be coming to an end in Green Bay after this season, the Bears still have to contend with him one more time this season, where Chicago’s defense will be tasked with doing something they haven’t done since 2018 — stopping Rodgers.

Story continues

Packers players to watch

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

WR Davante Adams: Everyone knows the threat that receiver Davante Adams presents in this Packers offense, and he’ll no doubt be a focus for the Bears this week. In their last meeting, Adams had four catches for 89 yards, where he challenged Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Look for Green Bay to get Adams involved early.

RB A.J. Dillon: The Packers have one of the best running back duos in the NFL with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Over the last few weeks, Dillon has gotten increased opportunities on the ground, and the Bears run defense faces a tall order against Dillon.

LB De’Vondre Campbell: The Packers are expected to get a big boost with the return of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who is returning from the COVID list. Campbell has been instrumental in the success the Packers defense, which ranks fifth in points and seventh in yards this season. Campbell was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

CB Eric Stokes: Rookie cornerback Eric Stokes has been impressive this season, especially in Jaire Alexander’s absence. Stokes has been among the top rookie corners this season, where he’s flashed his potential in this Packers secondary. Stokes has 37 forced incompletions this season, which ranks third in the NFL.

Team ranks

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Team ranks, via Team Rankings

CHI GB Points per game 16.8 (30th) 23.6 (15th) Points allowed per game 23.9 (21st) 20.2 (5th) Turnover differential -8 (T-30th) +9 (T-4th) Passing yards per game 173.8 (32nd) 248.3 (9th) Rushing yards per game 125.1 (8th) 106.7 (21st) Passing yards allowed per game 207.8 (6th) 219.2 (9th) Rushing yards allowed per game 120.1 (23rd) 102.5 (8th) Sacks allowed 40 (31st) 23 (T-11th) Sacks against 33 (3rd) 28 (T-14th)

Injuries to know

AP Photo/David Banks

Bears: After being ravaged with injuries over the last month, there’s been some encouraging news this week at practice as Chicago is expected to get back some key players this week. Quarterback Justin Fields is returning after missing two games with cracked ribs, and he’ll get the start on Sunday night. Receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) are also expected to make their returns, as they returned to practice after missing the last month. Running back David Montgomery has been a surprise on the injury report with shoulder, groin and glute injuries, but he did return to practice Thursday.

Packers: Green Bay will be without wide receiver Randall Cobb, who is dealing with a significant core injury and will be out indefinitely. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell returned to practice after landing on the COVID list, and he should be ready for Sunday. Cornerback Kevin King was upgraded from limited to full participant in practice. Cornerback Jaire Alexander was also on the practice field for the third straight day after the Packers opened his 21-day window to return from injured reserve.

Storyline to watch: How will this game impact Matt Nagy's fate with Bears?

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The expectation at this point is that the Bears will part ways with Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Chicago has never fired a head coach midseason, although there are plenty of reasons to change that narrative this year. The most important being teams are now allowed to start interviewing coaching candidates in the final two weeks of the regular season. The intriguing thing to watch in this game is actually what happens after if the Bears get blown out by the Packers. It would be the perfect opportunity for the McCaskeys to fire Nagy, especially considering a loss would make Nagy 1-7 against the Packers.

[listicle id=491074]

1

1