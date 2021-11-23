Things to know ahead of Bears-Lions Week 12 matchup

The Chicago Bears (3-7) will face the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) on Thanksgiving, where Chicago’s looking to snap a five-game losing streak as Matt Nagy’s hot seat burns.

While the Lions have yet to win a game this season, they’ve been competitive in a lot of their games, and they will certainly give the Bears their best effort, especially at home on Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Chicago needs a win in the worst way possible.

Here’s everything to know about the Bears-Lions’ Week 12 matchup:

Game information

When: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 11:30 a.m. CT

Where : Ford Field; Detroit, MI

Referee: Adrian Hill

TV: FOX

Last meeting: 24-14 Bears (10/03/2021)

The Bears hosted the Lions back in Week 4, where the offense rebounded from an historically-bad loss to the Browns. Chicago scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and totaled 373 yards.

Justin Fields recorded his first win as a starter, completing 11-of-17 passes for 209 yards. Running back David Montgomery had 106 yards on 23 rushes and two scores before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Receiver Darnell Mooney had a career-high 125 yards, including a 64-yard reception. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn had a strip-sack of Jared Goff and outside linebacker Khalil Mack added a sack and a fumble recovery.

Chicago got some revenge against a Detroit team that upset them last December at Soldier Field, the first loss to the Lions in the Matt Nagy era.

Last week

Bears: Lost 16-13 vs. Ravens

Lions: Lost 13-10 at Browns

The Bears lost their fifth straight game in a brutal defeat to the Ravens, even though the game was theirs for the taking. It didn’t help that they lost to a backup quarterback making his first NFL start in Tyler Huntley. But it could be worse. They could still be searching for their first win like the Lions, who couldn’t take advantage of a struggling Browns team.

Lions QB: Jared Goff (or Tim Boyle)

Jared Goff missed last Sunday’s game against the Browns with an oblique injury. And while Goff hasn’t been good, he’s the better option than Tim Boyle, who made his first NFL start. Right now, it’s trending toward Goff starting on Thursday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said “there’s a 60 percent chance of it being 50-50.” If Goff can’t go, it’ll be Boyle making his second NFL start on Thanksgiving against a Bears defense that had six sacks of another backup quarterback last week against the Ravens.

Lions players to watch

TE T.J. Hockenson: While the Lions don’t have a win so far this season, they have plenty of talent, including tight end T.J. Hockenson, who’s always a threat in the passing game. Hockenson has 0 dropped passes on 70 targets this season, and he’s someone the Bears should always be aware of.

RB D’Andre Swift: Bears fans know D’Andre Swift for his dropped touchdown in the 2020 season opener. But Swift has been impressive in his second season, including a dominant outing against the Browns, where he had 136 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

RT Penei Sewell: The Bears are coming off a six-sack performance against the Ravens, but they’ll be facing a Lions offensive line that’s been solid over the last couple of weeks. that includes rookie right tackle Penei Sewell, who’s been impressive over the last five games allowed five pressures and zero sacks in 174 pass-blocking snaps.

Team ranks

Team ranks, via Team Rankings

CHI DET Points per game 16.3 (29th) 16.0 (30th) Points allowed per game 24.0 (21st) 27.3 (30th) Turnover differential -4 (T-24th) -1 (T-18th) Passing yards per game 155.8 (32nd) 197.8 (30th) Rushing yards per game 132.1 (6th) 114.2 (16th) Passing yards allowed per game 221.1 (11th) 236.2 (13th) Rushing yards allowed per game 122.8 (24th) 140.5 (31st) Sacks allowed 36 (32nd) 27 (T-25th) Sacks against 31 (T-1st) 15 (T-31st)

Injuries to know

Bears: Chicago will be without starting quarterback Justin Fields, who suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. That means it’ll be Andy Dalton making his first start since Week 2. But the Bears could also be with some other key starters, including defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) and receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring), who didn’t practice on Monday and Tuesday.

Lions: After Jared Goff missed last Sunday’s game with an oblique injury, it sounds like he’s trending for a return on Thanksgiving. Outside linebacker Trey Flowers hasn’t practiced this week, and his status is in question for Thursday. Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai remains in concussion protocol.

Storyline to watch: Will a loss to the winless Lions seal Matt Nagy's immediate fate?

With speculation swirling about Matt Nagy’s job security, Thursday’s game against the Lions is easily a must-win for the former Coach of the Year. The Bears have already lost five straight games this season — for the second consecutive year — and a sixth straight loss to the winless Lions could mean immediate repercussions for Nagy. The Bears have never fired a head coach midseason, but there’s always a first time for everything.

