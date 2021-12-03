Things to know ahead of Bears-Cardinals Week 13 matchup

The Chicago Bears (4-7) will host the top-ranked Arizona Cardinals (9-2) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to build on its Thanksgiving win. But it’s going to be a huge challenge against a loaded Cardinals team.

The Bears will be without some key starters against Arizona, who is getting back Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins this week. This is a game that could get ugly real quick.

Here’s everything to know about the Bears-Cardinals’ Week 13 matchup:

Game information

When: Sunday, Dec. 5 at Noon CT

Where : Soldier Field; Chicago, IL

Referee: Jerome Boger

TV: FOX

Last meeting: 16-14 Bears (09/23/2018)

The last time the Bears faced the Cardinals, they were just starting what would become a magical 2018 season during Matt Nagy’s first season as head coach. But it was certainly a hard-fought win, where Chicago’s defense stole the show with a dominating effort with four sacks, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Ironically, kicker Cody Parkey kicked a 43-yard field goal with 4:31 left to give the Bears the win and the lead in the NFC North at 2-1, where Chicago would go on to win the division at 12-4.

Last week

Bears: Won 16-14 at Lions

Cardinals: BYE

Chicago is coming off a narrow victory over the winless Lions on Thanksgiving, which snapped a five-game losing streak. The Bears will get a well-rested Cardinals team coming off a bye week with quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins gearing up for their return to the lineup.

Cardinals QB: Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray has been sidelined for the last three games with an ankle injury suffered against the Packers in Week 8. But as luck would have it, Murray is primed for his return Sunday against the Bears. Murray has been one of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch in the NFL, but he’s taken a huge step forward in his development in Year 3. While he was known for his mobility in the past, which is still the case, he’s become even more lethal as a passer, where he’s got some great weapons in DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and A.J. Green. Murray has been a big part of the Cardinals’ success this season, and he’ll likely be a big reason why Arizona gets the win on Sunday.

Cardinals players to watch

WR DeAndre Hopkins: Like Murray, Hopkins last played in Week 8 against the Packers and is gearing up for a return against the Bears. Hopkins needs no introduction — he’s one of the NFL’s best receivers, and he’ll likely be shadowed by cornerback Jaylon Johnson all afternoon. Still, he’s a playmaker, and he’s going to have his moments against this Chicago defense.

OLB Chandler Jones: Jones is one of the NFL’s most fearsome pass rushers, and he has 8 sacks in 6 games this season. Jones had 5 sacks against the Titans in Week 1, but he’s only had 3 since. Still, Jones remains a prime reason why Arizona’s pass rush has been dominant this season, and it could be a long day for whichever Bears QB lines up under center.

S Budda Baker: Arizona’s defense is one of the best in the NFL, and Baker is a huge part of that. Baker, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, has two interceptions and three pass breakups this season. Baker has a knack for making plays, which means he’s someone either Justin Fields or Andy Dalton will have to be aware of.

RB James Conner: Conner has found new life with the Cardinals, where he’s been a big part of the success of their top-10 run game. Conner has 555 yards on 146 carries for 12 touchdowns. He’s also contributed in the passing game, where he has 18 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown. Chicago has had its struggles against the run, and they’re going to have to contend with Conner, who’s just hitting his stride.

Team ranks

Team ranks, via Team Rankings

CHI ARI Points per game 16.3 (29th) 28.2 (5th) Points allowed per game 23.1 (18th) 18.4 (4th) Turnover differential -4 (T-22nd) +8 (T-5th) Passing yards per game 169.8 (32nd) 255.9 (9th) Rushing yards per game 126.3 (8th) 123 (10th) Passing yards allowed per game 215.8 (8th) 204 (4th) Rushing yards allowed per game 118.5 (22nd) 113.8 (17th) Sacks allowed 37 (32nd) 26 (20th) Sacks against 32 (T-2nd) 29 (T-8th)

Injuries to know

Bears: Chicago is beat up on the injury report, which doesn’t bode well heading into this matchup against the top-ranked Cardinals. Quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) returned to practice in limited fashion this week, but his status is still in question. Meanwhile, linebacker Roquan Smith hasn’t practiced all week after suffering a hamstring injury last Thursday against the Lions. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) and receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) also remain sidelined.

Cardinals: Arizona is in much better shape than the Bears as two of their biggest offensive threats in quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) are gearing up for their returns. Both have missed the last three games, but they also benefitted from the bye week. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (calf) and safety James Wiggins (knee) didn’t practice for the Cardinals on Thursday, putting their statuses in doubt.

Storyline to watch: How do the Bears respond after their Thanksgiving win?

The Bears finally snapped their five-game losing streak with a narrow victory over the winless Lions on Thanksgiving, which might’ve saved Matt Nagy’s job for the time being. But it did require a last-second field goal from Cairo Santos to do it. Now, Chicago is going from the worst team to the best team in the NFL, where the expectation is the Bears don’t stand a chance. It certainly doesn’t help that Chicago will be without some key starters, including Roquan Smith, Justin Fields, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson. With the Cardinals and Packers on deck in the next two weeks, we’ll see how Nagy prepares his team against the two top seeds in the NFC.

