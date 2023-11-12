Things 'just got weird fast' for Oklahoma State football, Ollie Gordon II in loss at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — Set to face one of the nation’s worst run defenses, Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II came into Saturday riding a wave of Heisman Trophy contender buzz with even more excitement about what he might produce against Central Florida.

Yet when he walked off the rain-drenched field at FBC Mortgage Stadium, his 15th-ranked Cowboys on the uncomfortable end of a 45-3 beatdown, the buzz had turned to a fizzle.

Gordon rushed 12 times for 25 yards, the lowest total of his career in a game when he got more than nine carries. He fumbled on OSU’s first possession, contributing to the UCF snowball that rolled over the Cowboys on Saturday.

Gordon entered as the nation’s leading rusher, but barely averaged 2 yards per carry in a game when the country was waiting to see what he had in store next.

He came into the game leading the nation in carries of 20, 30 and 40 yards or more, but didn’t have a run longer than 5 on Saturday.

Nov 11, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) runs the ball in front of UCF Knights linebacker Walter Yates III (27) during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

UCF clearly had a plan for attacking Gordon, and it worked. Complicating things from the OSU perspective, starting left guard Jason Brooks Jr. did not make the trip because of a lower leg injury he reaggravated last week.

His usual backup, Cole Birmingham, was also dealing with an injury and played sparingly, being replaced by Taylor Miterko. Center Joe Michalski was dealing with an illness, according to the OSU radio network, and wasn’t full strength. He was replaced for a few series in the second half by redshirt freshman Austin Kaweki.

“For a while, we were able to play the same guys,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said of the offensive line’s play during the five-game win streak that ended Saturday. “This week, we had a little musical chairs going on, guys don’t get as many reps and that just adds to the whole thing. Maybe there’s a missed target or maybe there’s a missed block or whatever.

“I don’t think it’s too alarming. I think that just got weird fast. I’m trying to keep it realistic in that we’ve played good football for the last month-and-a-half, and I don’t wanna lose that part of it for our guys who were playing great. Come back next week, regroup and get it going again.”

Nov 11, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) carries the ball Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Xavier Benson (1) during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Big plays pummel defense again

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had six pass completions of 32 yards or more.

He only had 11 completions in all.

The UCF run game didn’t produce the same kind of bulk, but still had nine carries that went for at least 10 yards, topped by the 92-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.

“He did a heck of a job,” OSU defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said of UCF head coach Gus Malzahn. “They had a really good run, they knew how they wanted to go. Wanted to get the ball into the teeth of things and counter it back.

“The 92-yarder, that was a gut punch. Gotta see exactly what happened with it, and have a really good idea of what happened. But at that point, trying to sell out, trying to stop the run, once it gets past one level, or two levels, you’re trying to make something happen.”

Both Nardo and head coach Mike Gundy pointed to the toss-up plays, the moments when an offensive player and a defensive player square off, whether trying to make a play on a pass or in a one-on-one meeting between a ball-carrier and tackler.

Those moments seemed to frequently go the way of the Knights.

“There was a lot of what I call 50/50 plays throwing the ball,” Gundy said. “They made the plays, we didn’t.”

Nov 11, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) runs the ball against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Trey Rucker (9) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Extra points

OSU receiver Brennan Presley had five catches for 52 yards, surpassing the 2,000-yard mark for his career. He is now just 180 yards from tying Josh Stewart (2,204) and moving into the top 10 in program history.

The OSU defense continues trending in opposite directions on third and fourth downs. The Pokes’ season average on third down (42.0%) went up after UCF converted six of 12 opportunities, but OSU’s fourth-down defense improved with UCF going 0-for-2. OSU has allowed three conversions on 20 fourth-down attempts.

Alex Hale’s 25-yard field goal moved him into seventh for both field goals made (21) and attempted (27) by a Cowboy in a single season.

