Things I Noticed: Is Carson Wentz broken beyond repair?

The city of Philadelphia was in a foul mood over its beloved Eagles. And after the team’s atrocious performance in a 23-23 tie against the lowly Cincinnati Bengals — at home, no less! — it was a mortal lock that the Eagles’ issues, particularly those of quarterback Carson Wentz, would lead this week’s edition of Things I Noticed.

Against a bad defense, Wentz went 29-of-47 for 225 yards, a touchdown and two picks. That’s unacceptable. And while the Eagles are battling an array of injuries, their inability to bludgeon an overmatched run defense and use the threat of that to get their struggling passing game going raises red flags about the Eagles’ chance to make the playoffs this season, even in the lowly NFC East.

View photos (Yahoo Sports) More

I’m certainly not in the “Bench Wentz” camp. The thought of it is absurd, especially given his outrageous combination of arm and mobility, and how much money the Eagles still owe him. Wentz’s problems are complicated, which are outlined in the video above that was expertly stitched together by my main man (and noted Eagles fan) Ron Schiltz and includes commentary from Wentz, Eagles coach Doug Pederson and running back Miles Sanders.

On the bright side: Pederson hinted at a solution this week.

I’m encouraging you to watch the end of the video to find out what that is. I’d appreciate it too, since these bills don’t pay themselves.

View photos Carson Wentz and the Eagles are still in search of their first win this season. Up next for Philly: a Sunday night game at San Francisco. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) More

Stop playing man and/or sending extra blitzers vs. Patrick Mahomes

We didn’t need Patrick Mahomes’ masterpiece in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 34-20 win over Baltimore to confirm his brilliance. The man has a chance to go down as the greatest to ever do it, and performances like Monday night, in which he completed 31 of 42 passes for 385 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, explains exactly why.

Baltimore’s new-look defense was extremely strong through the first two weeks of the season, but the Ravens learned some lessons after this humbling, starting with two they probably already knew but had no choice to flout: stop blitzing and/or playing man coverage against Mahomes.

Why did they do it? That’s who the Ravens fundamentally are. They blitz the opposition, from every level and from any position, and they play man coverage. To not do that would essentially admit weakness from the jump. Yet, in the highlights below, you’ll see Mahomes throw pinpoint darts against either five-man blitzes or man coverage:

According to Pro Football Focus, Mahomes completed 17 of 20 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns against the blitz on Monday, turning one of the season’s most anticipated games into a laugher. It served as further proof that the only way to beat Kansas City is to do what San Francisco did in the Super Bowl last season, or what the Los Angeles Chargers did in Week 2: get pressure with four, play coverage behind them and pray.

Though neither team knocked off the Chiefs, they came much closer than Baltimore did Monday. Both those franchises also have the personnel to pass rush with four linemen, something the Ravens can’t do vs. K.C. (Hey, they were interested in Jadeveon Clowney for a reason).

If I were Baltimore general manager Eric DaCosta, I’d look to beef up the pass rush between now and the trade deadline. And if I were Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, I’d eschew my blitz-happy tendencies and be more passive the next time I face the Chiefs.

The ultimate test of this football theory on how to stop the Chiefs will come this weekend, when New England and defensive wizard Bill Belichick head to K.C. The Pats are a man-heavy team, so it will be telling if Belichick adjusts his philosophy out of respect for the Chiefs’ dangerous offense.

Story continues