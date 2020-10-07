Things I Noticed: Dwayne Haskins' benching epitomizes why he was a bad fit in Washington from the start

In retrospect, the marriage of Dwayne Haskins Jr. and the Washington Football Team was a bad fit from the start.

Through no fault of his own, the Maryland native Haskins was drafted 15th overall last year and handed to a coaching staff that was already on the hot seat and clearly didn’t want him, which we all know is always a recipe for success with a young quarterback.

Hey, let’s draft a guy and expect people to develop him even though they don’t want to. Super Bowl here we come!

After an uneven rookie year, Haskins got new life when Ron Rivera, a competent and respected NFL coach, took over. After weathering the organization’s tumultuous offseason, Haskins received every first-team rep this offseason and was even named a team captain after training camp … only to learn his margin for error was comically small, as Rivera announced Wednesday that Haskins was being benched in favor of Kyle Allen.

If the news took you by surprise, you weren’t paying attention. Allen, who started 13 games for Rivera in Carolina last season, is a favorite of new offensive coordinator Scott Turner. After Haskins’ rough three-interception outing against Cleveland in Week 3, news leaked that Rivera had told him he had to pick up his play against their next opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, or risk being benched.

Washington basically demanded Haskins move a mountain, despite having to get up to speed with a new coaching staff and without weeks of key summer reps amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the 23-year old fared better statistically Sunday, completing over 70% passes for 314 yards, a rushing score and zero turnovers, it of course wasn’t enough.

That’s why the first and only item in this week’s “Things I Noticed” column is Haskins’ development, or lack thereof in Washington, and where he must go from here.

Washington’s decision to bench Haskins wasn’t fair

It must be noted the game plan against Baltimore was more conservative than past weeks; according to Pro Football Focus, his average depth of target was less than 5 yards downfield, and 67% of his passing production came after the catch.

And that, plus Haskins’ poor decision early in the fourth quarter — when he threw far short of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 13-yard line and his team down by 18 points — likely gave Washington’s new coaching staff the last bit of ammunition it needed to make the switch to Allen.

That’s certainly their right. The NFC East is weak, and Rivera’s defense is downright spunky, ranking fourth in DVOA. Better quarterback play could make a big difference.

“With the division the way it is now, I’d be stupid not to give it a shot,” Rivera said.

Still, that doesn’t make the decision fair. On multiple levels, the organization has failed Haskins, and while he hasn’t been a world-beater over the first month of the season, he’s also shown flashes of competency. At least arguably as many as Allen showed last year in Carolina, when he completed 62% of his passes for 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions and an 80 passer rating.

Now stats aren’t the end-all, be-all. But Haskins was on track to complete 61% of his passes for nearly 4,000 yards, 16 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and an 80.3 passer rating. In other words, pretty similar to Allen, with Haskins presumably having more upside.

Haskins has the arm talent to be a solid NFL starting QB

I’ll stand by this: After reviewing all four of Washington’s games this season, Haskins’ arm talent is real. Mixed in between some bad throws and decisions were some legitimately good ones (and some great) as well, powered by his excellent arm strength and flashes of touch.

