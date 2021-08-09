Things in Your Home to Get Rid Of (Yes, It's Time)

<p>Even though you might be a well-organized person, it's so easy for clutter to take control of your home. Holding on to huge piles of old magazines, defective electronics, and unwanted clothing not only leads to stress — it can also take up the space you really need for the things that matter most to you. <br><br>If you're finally ready to start <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/tips/g2610/best-organizing-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:organizing your space," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">organizing your space,</a> we have you covered. Setting aside just a few hours to unload the items you no longer need can bring you the sense of calm and relief you've likely been craving. From useless kitchen utensils to impractical office products, consider this list of the top household items that are worth parting ways with. We promise that you'll feel good about <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/a19805/how-to-dispose-of-everything/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:getting rid of all that junk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">getting rid of all that junk</a> once and for all.<br></p>
<p>Sorry to break it to you, but you'll probably never use your old cords again. Technology becomes dated so quickly these days, so it's safe to say you can get rid of that cord you're holding onto from your iPhone 3G.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/a19805/how-to-dispose-of-everything/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to Dispose of Everything, Including Old Cell Phones, Mattresses, and Batteries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How to Dispose of Everything, Including Old Cell Phones, Mattresses, and Batteries</a></p>
<p>Have you actually used that plastic baggy holding all your coupons lately? Most of them are probably expired, and therefore unusable. Comb through your coupon book, or better yet — just throw it out and start over. </p>
<p>As soon as it turns into a new year, it's safe to say you won't need your outdated calendar from last year. If you haven't thrown out your old calendars or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g25918451/best-organizers-planners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:planners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">planners</a>, now is a good time to get rid of them. </p>
<p>Almost all delivery places have their menus online now, so there's no need for the paper clutter of a takeout menu. Just toss them in recycling!</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/advice/g2280/healthy-eating-tips-dining-out/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:10 Expert Tips for Eating Healthy When Dining Out" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">10 Expert Tips for Eating Healthy When Dining Out</a></p>
<p>If the only thing wrong with your glasses is that they're the wrong prescription, <a href="https://www.lionsclubs.org/en/resources-for-members/resource-center/recycle-eyeglasses" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:donate them" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">donate them</a>! A person in need could be using them.</p>
<p>Once you put the furniture together, there's no need for the manual. You'll never use them again, so toss any directions or manuals you have lying around.</p>
<p>Old sunscreen loses its ability to protect you from the sun's rays over time, so it's better to just get a new bottle if you don't know how old it is.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g1288/best-sunscreens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:12 Best Sunscreens to Protect Your Skin, According to Skincare Experts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">12 Best Sunscreens to Protect Your Skin, According to Skincare Experts</a></p>
<p>Unless it's a tax-deductible purchase, you don't need them. So you can definitely throw out those mile-long drugstore receipts.</p>
<p>When you're done moving, it's time to get rid of the cardboard boxes. If you need long term storage, try some nicer <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/g25848480/marie-kondo-storage-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:storage boxes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">storage boxes</a>. </p>
<p>It's no fun to play a board game that has missing pieces, especially if you rarely play board games as is. Consider donating them to your local charity, hospital, or library instead!</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/board-games/g899/best-board-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:15 Best Board Games to Play With the Whole Family Right Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">15 Best Board Games to Play With the Whole Family Right Now</a></p>
<p>Everyone has a sock drawer with at least a handful of single socks that lost their partner somewhere along the way. Maybe the laundry gnomes got to them, or maybe it was the family pet. Either way, the only reason to hold onto single socks is to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/cleaning/tips/a26239/new-uses-socks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:get crafty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">get crafty</a> and repurpose them.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/adidas-Womens-Superlite-Socks-6-Pack/dp/B077XNC7K8/ref=sr_1_42?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37260622%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NEW SOCKS">SHOP NEW SOCKS</a></p>
<p>Your hair deserves better than something that's been on your floor for who knows how long. Here are some ideas to help you <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/g2971/organize-kids-hair-accessories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:organize your hair accessories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">organize your hair accessories</a>.</p>
<p>Whether you've stockpiled forks and knives from takeout food or you have a stash leftover from some party, it's definitely time to ditch the plastic. The environment will thank you. Consider bamboo cutlery as an alternative.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g19851547/earth-day-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:45 Tiny Lifestyle Changes You Can Make Right Now to Help Save the Earth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">45 Tiny Lifestyle Changes You Can Make Right Now to Help Save the Earth</a><br></p>
<p>Alcohol doesn't stay good forever ... Who knew? Hard liquor has a longer shelf life of about two years before it starts to evaporate and change. Uncorked bottles of wine are a different story. Red wines should be drank within two weeks of opening a bottle. White wine should be used within three days. These rules may require a restocking of the liquor cabinet. </p>
<p>Your favorite takeout place gives you enough packets for four people when you're ordering for two, but you really don't want the unfortunate surprise of opening up a drawer and finding one has sprung a leak. Make these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/a21530/simple-grilling-condiments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homemade versions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">homemade versions</a> if you find yourself in need.</p>
<p>We'll acknowledge that it's seriously sad to get rid of those old onesies. But if the clothes are in good condition, they can <a href="http://donationtown.org/news/donate-baby-items.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:help a family in need" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">help a family in need</a>. Or, if they're too damaged for donating, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/craft-ideas/how-to/g1336/upcycled-clothes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:try one of these DIYs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">try one of these DIYs</a>.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g21290251/best-baby-clothes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Clothing Brands That Make the Best Baby Clothes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Clothing Brands That Make the Best Baby Clothes</a></p>
<p>This one might sting a little. People carefully curate their movie collection only to find the technology get phased out. You don't need to abandon all of your favorites, but you could easily clear up some space in your house by dumping the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g26871641/classic-movies-on-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:movies that are available to stream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">movies that are available to stream</a>. </p>
<p>It might be time to toss your old knives, especially steak knives that were cheap to begin with and can't easily be sharpened. They're actually more harmful and dangerous than your sharpest knife. <a href="http://lifehacker.com/5989542/what-is-the-proper-way-to-dispose-of-a-kitchen-knife" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Donate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Donate</a> old knives, but make sure you wrap the blade with cardboard beforehand (and label it!) for safety. </p><p> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Emojoy-Pakkawood-Resistant-Stainless-Serrated/dp/B079GQJP39?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37260622%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NEW STEAK KNIVES">SHOP NEW STEAK KNIVES</a></p>
<p>There's no reason to get rid of perfectly good clothing or accessories, but athletic gear gets worn out faster. For example, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/bra-reviews/g27395588/best-sports-bras-for-support/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sports bras" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sports bras</a> worn consistently for several workouts per week should be replaced every six months. Running sneakers are good for about eight months. Things like yoga mats and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g27312224/best-water-bottles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:water bottles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">water bottles</a> can be used for several years before it's time to upgrade. </p>
<p>Pass on your former favorite beach reads to friends by holding a book swap. Or, find a <a href="https://littlefreelibrary.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Free Library" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Little Free Library</a> — these are mini-bookshelves that pop up anywhere filled with free books to take. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g22749180/best-books-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 Books All Students Should Read Before They Turn 18" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20 Books All Students Should Read Before They Turn 18</a></p>
<p>Outdated information won't expand your horizons, so unless you use these for historical reference, pass them on. Many thrift stores say no to old reference books, so look for community groups who use them for crafting and collages.</p>
<p>We tend to hold onto these for fear of making a mistake of throwing out new pills, rather than a temptation to hold onto these for future maladies. For peace of mind, <a href="https://www.fda.gov/ForConsumers/ConsumerUpdates/ucm101653.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:follow the FDA's advice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">follow the FDA's advice</a> by first checking to see if your old medication is on the list of those that should be flushed. If not, they recommend tossing medications by mixing it into coffee grounds or old kitty litter (key word: <em>old</em>), and blacking out any info on your prescription bottles.</p>
<p>You heard that knitting can be great for de-stressing, so you threw yourself into it, but haven't touched your supplies in months. Either you knit, or you don't. If you're leaning toward "you don't," donate these excess supplies to a local senior center. </p>
<p>Because at some point, it's no longer cinnamon — it's flavorless dust. Find out when to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/cleaning/tips/a19006/clean-out-baking-ingredients/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:get rid of other pantry basics" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">get rid of other pantry basics</a> that are past their prime.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/g3124/how-to-organize-your-spices/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:15 Genius Ways to Organize the Spices in Your Cabinet, Drawer, or Pantry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">15 Genius Ways to Organize the Spices in Your Cabinet, Drawer, or Pantry</a></p>
<p>There are arguments to be made for hanging onto these, but anything that you don't love can go straight to a thrift store. Anything you do love? Take a day to upload it to your computer. </p>
<p>You can cut them up to use them as rags, or you can donate them to local animal shelters, who always are in need of these for bedding. </p><p> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/GREEN-LIFESTYLE-Washcloths-Ringspun-Absorbent/dp/B089NX4DQH/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?dchild=1&keywords=6+towel+set&qid=1594503500&s=home-garden&sr=1-1-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEzNFQ1OFVKMDhQS0k1JmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNzkwODUzMVdPQTM2TkUzWU1QNSZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwODk2MzEwMUU2MzZER1A0WUkzMCZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU%3D&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37260622%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NEW TOWELS">SHOP NEW TOWELS</a></p>
<p>They've been washed so many times they're practically translucent. Like old towels, many animal shelters need these for keeping pups and kitties warm. And keep your set in tip-top shop for as long as possible by <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/cleaning/tips/a32064/washing-sheets-mistakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:avoiding these mistakes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">avoiding these mistakes</a>.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g3038/best-sheets-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:11 Best Bed Sheets, According to Bedding Experts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">11 Best Bed Sheets, According to Bedding Experts</a> </p>
<p>You know not to throw them out, so you hold on to them in an ever-increasing mass. Instead, round them up, then take them to <a href="https://www.plasticfilmrecycling.org/recycling-bags-and-wraps/find-drop-off-location/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a place that'll recycle them for you" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a place that'll recycle them for you</a>. Better yet, start using <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g30778245/best-reusable-grocery-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reusable grocery bags" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reusable grocery bags</a> instead! </p>
<p>If you frequent eco-friendly marketplaces, yet always manage to forget a tote, you've likely developed quite a collection. But these aren't eco-friendly if you're not using them <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/cleaning/tips/a14300/cleaning-reusable-grocery-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:more than once" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">more than once</a>. Donate the excess to a charity, or give them to friends the next time you head to a flea market. </p>
<p>You probably won't wear that random t-shirt you got free with a charity donation, so either donate it or DIY with it. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/craft-ideas/tips/g2548/t-shirt-crafts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:8 Cool Things You Can Make With a T-Shirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">8 Cool Things You Can Make With a T-Shirt</a></p>
<p>Don't fall for that <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/news/a38894/disney-vhs-tapes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay urban legend" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">eBay urban legend</a> that certain tapes command a ton of money. Though many thrift stores will refuse these donations, VHS tapes can often be <a href="http://earth911.com/eco-tech/the-vhs-and-cassette-tape-recycling-dilemma/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recycled with e-waste" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">recycled with e-waste</a>. </p>
<p>With the way clothes are made these days, by the time you need to replace the button on your cardigan, it'll be worn out. Give them to a kid for crafting (buttons are like jewels to kids for some reason), or donate them to your favorite sewing friend. Better yet, try one of these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/g2709/new-uses-buttons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new ways to use buttons" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">new ways to use buttons</a> around the house. </p>
<p>These freebies pile up underneath sinks across the world, taking up real estate that's needed for cleaning supplies. Keep a few favorites (you can even turn them into a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/craft-ideas/how-to/g597/diy-vase-upgrades/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fun DIY project" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fun DIY project</a>), then donate the rest. </p>
<p>Where do they go? Maybe one day Neil deGrasse Tyson can teach us about the black hole these manage to find. Until then, recycle any without a partner. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cooking-tools/food-storage-container-reviews/g2215/food-storage-containers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Food Storage Containers for Keeping All Your Leftovers Fresh" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Food Storage Containers for Keeping All Your Leftovers Fresh</a></p>
<p>This is a special shout-out for those types who invest in skincare, then become too afraid to use it up too quickly, then just flat-out don't use it. It's safe to assume these little jars are <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/makeup/tips/a17714/expired-beauty-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:now filled with bacteria" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">now filled with bacteria</a>.</p>
<p>Again, you might hang on to that ancient mascara because it was expensive, but using old eye makeup can lead to a nasty infection. That's why experts recommend tossing it <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a26167/habits-hurting-eyes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:after three months" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">after three months</a>.</p>
<p>It's such a tease when you need new batteries for the remote, and none from the junk drawer actually work. Don't make yourself go through this experience ever again. Here's how <a href="http://www.energizer.com/responsibility/battery-recycling/where-to-recycle-batteries" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:you can recycle batteries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">you can recycle batteries</a>. </p>
<p>We keep a few since they're handy for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/cleaning/a33369/surprising-new-uses-for-wire-hangers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:random household use" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">random household use</a>, but they stretch out clothes, so they're not ideal for sweaters or shirts. Don't worry, you can recycle them!</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/g2171/diy-closet-organizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Smart Closet Organizer Ideas to Maximize Your Storage Space" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30 Smart Closet Organizer Ideas to Maximize Your Storage Space</a></p>
<p>While these are better than wire, they can also stretch out clothing. Donate them as you switch to velvet hangers for slippery items and inexpensive wood hangers for jackets.</p><p> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-Velvet-Suit-Hangers-50-Pack/dp/B00FXNAAW2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37260622%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP VELVET HANGERS">SHOP VELVET HANGERS</a></p>
<p>A chip may not seem like a problem, but over time, water can soak into the plate with every wash, leading to <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-1336319/The-bacteria-timebomb-home-The-experts-rules-beating-household-bugs-trigger-heart-disease-allergies-strokes.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nasty bacteria growth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nasty bacteria growth</a>. And the moisture can create bigger cracks if the plate or bowl is microwaved. Since you can't donate these pieces for safety reasons, try one of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/craft-ideas/g2522/repurposed-broken-china/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:these creative upcycling ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">these creative upcycling ideas</a>. </p>
<p>One of each color will suffice. You'll likely never use all of it, and it's almost impossible to tell the difference between "ballet pink" and "whisper pink" anyway.</p>
<p>Are you hosting a hot dog eating contest? If not, there's no reason to have 10 different bottles of mustard. It's likely that the bottles are all kind of dried out anyway. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/craft-ideas/g2880/new-uses-for-trash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40 New Uses for Things You Were Going to Throw Away" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">40 New Uses for Things You Were Going to Throw Away</a></p>
<p>We're not talking about valuable gems and jewelry made from precious metals, but the cheaper pieces that are usually made of plastic. Maybe it was a gift. Maybe it was a bargain too good to pass up. But if you don't wear it, send it off to the donation pile.</p>
<p>Even if you work from home, you'll never go through 20 Post-it note pads. Donate them to a non-profit or charitable organization. Still have a ton left? Here's how to use office supplies to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/g2843/office-supplies-home-organizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:help organize your home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">help organize your home</a>. </p>
<p>If you can't identify that foil packet or filled freezer bag with a glance, toss it. After all, frozen mush is far from appetizing, right?</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/g3160/how-to-organize-leftovers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:8 Smart Ways to Keep All of Your Leftovers Organized" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">8 Smart Ways to Keep All of Your Leftovers Organized</a></p>
<p>Apparently, these are only supposed to have a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/news/a40645/shower-loofah-bacteria/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lifespan of three weeks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lifespan of three weeks</a> before they actually get you dirtier than cleaner. Yikes.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/MainBasics-Shower-Loofah-Scrubber-Exfoliator/dp/B07CWHGR8J/ref=sr_1_5?dchild=1&keywords=loofah&qid=1586791735&sr=8-5&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37260622%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP LOOFAHS">SHOP LOOFAHS</a></p>
<p>Follow this rule of thumb: If it's more than two sizes in any direction, chances are it'll be out of style by the time it fits. Don't let college-era clothes take up precious closet space (or brain space).</p>
<p>We give you permission to save a couple of prime vintage copies; otherwise, recycle the entire stack. If your collection goes back to include issues from the early '00s and above, it might be worth putting issues up individually on eBay. Especially if you browse them for some hilariously outdated advice. </p>
<p>While watching TV, test each pen out from your over-flowing cup. If it doesn't work, it goes into the garbage. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g21565162/best-pens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Pens for Back-to-School Season and Beyond" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Pens for Back-to-School Season and Beyond</a></p>
<p>You've dutifully kept it in your garage after painting the living room. But even if it hasn't dried out completely, it's likely to no longer match the room — wall paint can lighten or darken over time depending on the formula or environment. <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/cleaning/tips/a24186/throwing-out-paint/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Here's how to properly get rid of it." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Here's how to properly get rid of it.</a></p>
<p>They may be cute, but, boy, do they hurt. Organize a clothing swap with friends to see if there's a Cinderella who doesn't find peep-toe platforms torturous. And no, you're not imagining things if you find many styles of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/fashion/news/a35858/why-flats-bad-for-your-feet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flats to be just as bad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flats to be just as bad</a>.</p>
<p>Whether it was a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Star-Wars-Darth-Vader-Toaster/dp/B00JFFH1NA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37260622%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Star Wars toaster" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Star Wars</em> toaster</a> or an ordinary <a href="https://www.amazon.com/waffle-irons/b?ie=UTF8&node=289942&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37260622%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:waffle maker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">waffle maker</a> (and it's always a waffle maker), you used it once and decided it was more trouble than it's worth. Liberate it from your cabinet and make someone else's day by donating it. </p>
<p>Not only are most of us not washing these correctly, we're also hanging onto them for much longer than we should. Here are just <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/fashion/tips/a22827/signs-throw-away-underwear-bra/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:some of the signs that it's time to say goodbye" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">some of the signs that it's time to say goodbye</a> to a not-so-supportive bra.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/bra-reviews/a28436305/best-bra-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:16 Best Bras for Every Cup Size and Body Type" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">16 Best Bras for Every Cup Size and Body Type</a></p>
<p>Sure, everyone loves that super-cute flower-shaped cake you make once a year, but the rest of the year, it just takes up space. It's better to stick to the basics.</p>
<p>If it's still new, donate or pass the candle you were gifted in a scent you can't stand to a friend who <em>does </em>love it. Or toss it if it looks like it was found in the Haunted Mansion.</p><p> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/NEST-Fragrances-Luxury-Votive-Candle/dp/B01FRKPB2Y/ref=sr_1_7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37260622%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NEW CANDLES">SHOP NEW CANDLES</a></p>
<p>These are always given as gifts, so it's likely that you have more than there are people in your home. Keep your favorites and donate the rest. Once you pare down, here are a few ways to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/g3497/how-to-organize-coffee-cups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keep your collection organized" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">keep your collection organized</a>.</p>
<p>No, we're not saying to throw that away. Instead, cash it in! </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/a25781477/52-week-money-challenge-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 52-Week Money Challenge Is an Easy Way to Save Almost $1,400" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The 52-Week Money Challenge Is an Easy Way to Save Almost $1,400</a></p>
<p>It's one thing to decompress with a glance through social media, but if you find yourself <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g30681374/social-media-detox-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:scrolling and scrolling and scrolling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">scrolling and scrolling and scrolling</a> instead of connecting with others, you could be doing more harm than good to your mental well-being — not to mention to your relationships. </p>
<p>Either take up the habit, or pass along the empty journals to someone who could get use out of them. Although, these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/advice/a25762/health-benefits-journaling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:health benefits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">health benefits</a> might convince you to embrace it once and for all. You might also want to consider conserving paper by upgrading to a reusable smart notebook.</p><p> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Rocketbook-Everlast-Reusable-Notebook-Executive/dp/B06ZXWVZ3X/ref=sr_1_4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37260622%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SMART NOTEBOOKS">SHOP SMART NOTEBOOKS</a></p>
<p>Don't clutch your imaginary pearls just yet — this is only recommended if yours is old. Experts say that a mattress should be <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/news/a34071/uk-study-40-year-old-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:replaced every eight years" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">replaced every eight years</a>, by which time it would have amassed 10 pounds of dead skin cells. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a25695/mattress-buying-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Definitive Guide to Buying a Mattress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Definitive Guide to Buying a Mattress</a></p>
<p>You've upgraded, yet that old phone has languished in the junk drawer. Are you creating a museum of outdated tech? We didn't think so. Here's <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/a19805/how-to-dispose-of-everything/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:how to get rid of it" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">how to get rid of it</a>.</p>
<p>There are better ways to remember a vacation than the tiny bottles of toiletries that are currently cluttering up your under-sink cabinet. If they're many, many years old, it's time to toss 'em. If they're on the newer side, either use them or <a href="http://blog.zealousgood.com/where-to-donate-toiletries-in-your-community/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:donate them to a shelter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">donate them to a shelter</a>. It'll make it easier to organize the ones you're holding on to. </p>
<p>Yes, even on Facebook (block or hide their updates if unfriending them will cause more trouble). Trust us: "Friends" that exhaust you just aren't worth the trouble. </p>
<p>This one is an emotional minefield, but you'll feel better once it's done. Let yourself keep a few cards (especially if from a now-departed loved one) that are meaningful, but recycle the rest. Or, use them as the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/craft-ideas/how-to/g1022/greeting-card-crafts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:basis for a craft" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">basis for a craft</a>. </p>
<p>Watching episodes pile up on your DVR can be oddly stressful for something that should be a relaxing activity. Clear it out and start fresh. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/a26872864/what-to-do-when-bored/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:55+ Creative Things to Do When You're Bored to Pass the Time" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">55+ Creative Things to Do When You're Bored to Pass the Time</a> </p>

