Things in Your Home to Get Rid Of (Yes, It's Time)
Old Cords
Expired Coupons
Old Calendars
Old Takeout Menus
Glasses With an Outdated Prescription
Product Manuals
Last Year's Sunscreen
Old Receipts
Cardboard Boxes
Board Games You Don't Play
Unmatched Socks
Excess Hair Ties
Plastic Utensils
Open Bottles
Old Condiment Packets
Baby Stuff
DVDs
Dull Knives
Old Workout Gear
Former Best Sellers
Dated Reference Books
Old Medication
Unused Craft Supplies
Expired Spices
CD Collections
Old Towels
Worn Sheets
Plastic Grocery Bags
Reusable Totes
Promotional T-Shirts
VHS Tapes
Extra Buttons
Clear Florist Vases
Lidless Containers
Fancy Moisturizers
Old Makeup
Dead Batteries
Wire Hangers
Plastic Hangers
Damaged Dishes
Old Nail Polish
Forgotten Condiments
Costume Jewelry
Office Supplies
Unidentifiable Leftovers
Your Loofah
Big or Small Clothes
Dated Magazines
Old Pens
Leftover Paint
Painful Shoes
Novelty Appliances
Old Bras
Specialty Baking Pans
Forgotten Candles
Excess Mugs
Change Jar
Empty Journals
Old Mattresses
Old Phones
Travel Toiletries
Exhausting "Friends"
Old Cards
Unwatched Programs