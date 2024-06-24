Things heating up between the Niners and WR Brandon Aiyuk

The ongoing soap opera that is the contract situation of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has another episode and Pittsburgh Steelers fans are glued to the screen to see what happens next.

According to former Steelers safety Ryan Clark, the offers so far from the Niners haven’t been what Aiyuk thinks he deserves and he is taking the offers personally. Aiyuk also told Clark he wants to return to the Niners but is comfortable playing elsewhere. The Steelers have been a team associated with Aiyuk through rumors and reports which forces us to keep a close eye on this whole situation.

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk told @Realrclark25 that he's been taking negotiations "personal" and the offers so far have affected him. Aiyuk's first choice is to stay in San Francisco, but he is comfortable playing elsewhere if they are willing to trade him. Aiyuk is meeting with the… pic.twitter.com/esaGp9EhYB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 24, 2024

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven receiving touchdowns in 2023. Aiyuk saw a huge uptick in receiving yards from 2022 and he is hoping to parlay that huge season into a contract on par with many of the huge deals top receivers are getting.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire