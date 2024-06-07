'Things are happening so fast' for Wharton

[Getty Images]

Adam Wharton's dad John has been speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire about his son's England debut against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday:

"It was a great experience, I got quite emotional when he came on and it was a great day all-round. Things are just happening so fast.

"We saw Adam after the match, he gave his shirt to his brother. He's loved this last few days with the team, he's sat next to Harry Kane for breakfast and been talking to Declan Rice. He seems a happy chap at the moment.

"He's quite a loner, Adam. He's been down at the academy since the age of six and his friends are his football friends. He's very quiet, he doesn't give a lot away. I think he's the most clever of my sons. He's always been very laid back. We've always said if he was any more laid back, he'd fall over!

On how his son has handled moving from his hometown to South London: "He's taken it all in his stride. It's been better that what we thought. He's settled in well, he's in a lovely place.

"It's a great atmosphere [at Selhurst Park] and all of his team mates have welcomed him and he gets on well with everybody. He's definitely enjoying it."

