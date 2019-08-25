Things got weird online after Andrew Luck's reported retirement was announced midway through the Bears-Colts preseason game

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

Uhh, so, midway through the Bears-Colts preseason game, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted this little piece of news out: 

That is slightly bigger deal than how the 4th quarter of the Colts-Bears game was going, and things got weird as TV cameras stayed glued on Luck as he chatted with teammates on the sidelines. Of course, the Tweets came in hot:

And then came the Stephen A. Smith memes:

And now, we wait anxiously for @CaptAndrewLuck's next tweet. 

