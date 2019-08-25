Things got weird online after Andrew Luck's reported retirement was announced midway through the Bears-Colts preseason game

Uhh, so, midway through the Bears-Colts preseason game, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted this little piece of news out:

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

That is slightly bigger deal than how the 4th quarter of the Colts-Bears game was going, and things got weird as TV cameras stayed glued on Luck as he chatted with teammates on the sidelines. Of course, the Tweets came in hot:

Andrew Luck's career stats wind up as:

* 86 games played

* 23,671 passing yards

* 171 TD

* 4 Pro Bowls

* 4 trips to the playoffs, 4 playoff victories









— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 25, 2019

After battling injury after injury, the word is that #Colts QB Andrew Luck was simply too worn down to continue. And so he abruptly retires at age 29. Jacoby Brissett is the new QB of the Colts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2019

The combination of the lure of Andrew Luck and the uncertainty of Peyton's future after the lost season the reason The Cols cut Peyton. Manning went on set records, appear in 2 SBs and win one in Denver. Indy is left only with what could have been — trey wingo (@wingoz) August 25, 2019

In retiring, I have Andrew Luck giving up $58.1 million in future money. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 25, 2019

Hot takes from 2012 that just won in a stunner: Robert Griffin III will have longer NFL career than Andrew Luck. #nfl — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) August 25, 2019

Remember, Andrew Luck was in a really dark place coming back from the shoulder last August. He admitted he was "a miserable SOB." But last season restored him. Apparently, in recent weeks, he hit a breaking point. pic.twitter.com/heYNv5mnuU — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 25, 2019

And then came the Stephen A. Smith memes:

And now, we wait anxiously for @CaptAndrewLuck's next tweet.

Things got weird online after Andrew Luck's reported retirement was announced midway through the Bears-Colts preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago