Things ‘going good’ for Florida Gators with legacy WR recruit

The college football recruiting grind continues for the Florida Gators this spring, with the program looking to take a step forward from last season’s disappointing finish on early signing day with a strong showing with the 2025 class.

One of the targets for the team in the current cycle is a local legacy recruit. Three-star athlete CJ Ingram out of Hawthorne (Florida) has been recruited hard by the team that his father, standout tight end Cornelius Ingram, starred for back in the glory days of the Orange and Blue.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 200-pound prospect is capable of playing multiple positions on the gridiron. While the Gators have been focused on bringing him into the Swamp as a receiver, it is possible he could also play at quarterback.

CJ Ingram on Florida’s recruiting

“Everything is going good (with Florida),” Ingram told Gators Online. “They communicate probably the best out of every school, especially the coach who is recruiting me: (wide receivers) coach Billy (Gonzales). He is always hitting me up throughout the week, seeing what’s going on at school and how my family is.”

Ingram also has a close connection with head coach Billy Napier.

“Coach Billy Napier, he has a group chat with me and my dad and sends us stuff every week. They send a lot of mail, so there is something new every day when I’m checking the mail.”

Official visit date

Ingram has not finalized his official visit date with the Gators but it is expected to come on the weekend of June 21.

“I’m still trying to schedule the one for Florida and the one for Louisville,” Ingram offered. “The Florida one, we are supposed to schedule it for the later date (in June).”

Recruiting Summary

Ingram is ranked No. 791 overall and No. 62 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 677 and 37, respectively. On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives Florida a 99.6% chance of signing the Sunshine State product.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire