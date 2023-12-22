How things fell into place for Michigan State football to land Brady Pretzlaff

GAYLORD ― When Brady Pretzlaff committed to Minnesota in January, he told head coach PJ Fleck he was "1,000% committed".

If you've followed the recent developments in his recruiting process, things have obviously changed.

MSU Commit: Gaylord's Brady Pretzlaff chooses Michigan State football after late switch

"Obviously, it was not an easy decision to leave Minnesota," said Pretzlaff. "But there were some coaching changes that happened at Michigan State that made me start to question if I wanted to look there."

Changed doesn't properly describe the whirlwind that has been the past few weeks leading up to his newest decision, staying close to home with his commitment to Michigan State. Maybe more appropriately, things fell into place for Pretzlaff to find his new home.

Brady Pretzlaff announces his decision to play football at Michigan State during a ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Gaylord High School.

Brady has been a part of one of the best two-year stretches in Gaylord football history, helping Gaylord achieve an undefeated regular season in 2023 while matching the program's best run in the MHSAA postseason, advancing to the Division 3 regional finals before falling to the eventual state champions, Forest Hills Central. During that historic run, Pretzlaff started to garner more eyes on the recruiting trail.

Timeline: Brady Pretzlaff decommits from Minnesota; a timeline of his recruiting

Despite this, Pretzlaff stayed locked in with his original commitment throughout 2023, but things changed in early December when MSU finally hired its replacement head coach, former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith. Under the previous MSU staff, Pretzlaff hadn't been made a priority, only receiving an offer after Pretzlaff's senior year had already begun.

Once Smith took over, that changed completely.

"It was definitely a good switch up from the last staff," said Pretzlaff. "He offered me on the second day he was ever in East Lansing, I was one of the first recruits that he offered. That meant a lot to me, making me a priority in state."

Pretzlaff was part of a large group of visitors that made their way to East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 9, a group that included Michigan's top-rated high school prospect, Nick Marsh, and the top-rated transfer portal quarterback Aidan Chiles. There, he met with Coach Smith in person and was immediately won over by the new MSU head man.

"Coach Smith, I really like his philosophies on how he wants to run the program. That really stood out to me," said Pretzlaff.

That visit was nearly enough for Pretzlaff to decide to switch right then and there, but the real final piece to the MSU puzzle came just days later when it was announced that then-Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi would be taking his talents to East Lansing. As Pretzlaff's primary recruiter at Minnesota, it almost seemed too good to be true that he could play for Coach Rossi at an in-state university.

"When Coach Rossi made the move, it was a no-brainer," said Jeff Pretzlaff, Brady's father. "I mean, Coach Rossi has been to Gaylord seven times. He's been to games, he knows him. It kind of gives me chills because it's like, wow, when you think about something that is meant to be, you know your son is going to a good program. That's without a doubt."

Contact GHT Sports Editor Dylan Jespersen at Djespersen@gaylordheraldtimes.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @dylanjespersen, and Instagram, @dylanjespersen

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Michigan State football lands Gaylord football star linebacker Brady Pretzlaff