Things are 'clicking' for Mitch Trubisky according to Packers Radio Network's Wayne Larivee

The Bears look like they are officially back with a big-time performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. After a season filled with an incredible amount of criticism, both fair and unfair depending on who you talk to, Mitchell Trubisky looked to officially be turning the corner in terms of his development.

The much-maligned third-year quarterback dominated against the Cowboys to the tune of 294 yards and 4 total touchdowns with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. His night included some breathtaking runs and absolutely daring throws, especially for a QB who has seemingly suffered from confidence issues for so much of the season. Trubisky played so well on Thursday night that it wouldn't be shocking if he actually has started to strike a bit of fear into the hearts of opposing NFC North head coaches. It appears he has already grabbed the attention of Packers Radio Network play-by-play announcer Wayne Larivee.

Here's my concern, it looks like it is clicking in for Mitchell Trubisky and that is not a good thing for the rest of the NFC North! — Wayne Larrivee (@waynelarrivee) December 6, 2019

Larivee is right when he said it looks like things were clicking for Trubisky, who finally started to look like the mobile quarterback that he appeared to have the potential to be in the past.

The Bears will need more of this Trubisky to finish off their ultimate goal of winning out the rest of the regular season and shocking the world in the NFL postseason.

