Things about to get busy for the Grizzlies including a number of key decisions looming

MEMPHIS – Things have been pretty quiet on the Grizzlies front the past couple of months.

But that is all about to change with the NBA Draft set for next week at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Grizzlies hold the number nine pick in the first round of the two day draft.

The question is… will they keep it or trade the pick?

We also know when the Grizzlies will open Summer league play and it won’t be in Sin City.

As in year’s past, the Grizzlies will open their summer run in Salt Lake City, playing three games in three days. Opening on July 8th against the Utah Jazz. That’s followed up with games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City.

The other piece of business the Grizzlies must attend to before the start of free agency on July first is the future of Luke Kennard in the Beale Street Blue.

Kennard is one of the NBA’s top 3-point shooters but the Grizz must decide if he’s worth upwards of 15 million dollars. The team has until June 28th to decide if it wants to exercise Kennard’s 14-point-7 million dollar deal for this season.

Kennard shot 54-percent from behind the line when he first joined the Grizzlies at the trade deadline back in 2023. Then in his first full season with the Beale Street Bears, Kennard averaged 11 points and 45-percent from 3-point range.

