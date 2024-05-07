'Things are bleak - but we can still beat drop'

[BBC]

As bleak as it is being a St Johnstone fan at the moment, I still firmly believe we have what it takes to navigate survival.

With a visit to already-relegated Livingston followed by Ross County coming to Perth, it's still in our own hands.

Our trip to Aberdeen once again proved that when the chips are down we fold our hand.

And with Ross County winning, hopefully it's the spark needed to go all in on our final three fixtures.

A 'reset' is needed with this team but for our new potential owners, doing that in the Championship could herald a miserable few years ahead.

Sam Miller can be found at Dogger Saints